New Leaks Suggest Official Battlefield 6 Reveal & Open Beta Coming Soon

Rumors about the first open beta for the next Battlefield game has been circulating for a while. The game has held a few closed alpha tests and some early gameplay footage has leaked. However, Battlefield 6 has not been officially announced or confirmed by Battlefield Studios. That said, a wave of new leaks suggests that a reveal, and the first open beta for Battlefield 6, are likely incoming.

The early Battlefield games were incredibly popular, but more recent entries have fallen off somewhat. Fans are optimistic about the next game, most likely called Battlefield 6, thanks to leaked gameplay footage. Prior leaks suggest the game will be a return to form, with a playstyle akin to Battlefield 3. A new battle royale mode is also likely based on what we’ve seen.

Despite all the leaks, EA has yet to formally announce its next Battlefield game. But it’s clearly in the works, and financial reports suggest it will release sometime in the next year. We don’t even technically know that the next game will be called Battlefield 6. But as rumors about an upcoming open beta intensify, it seems like the official reveal could arrive any day now.

Content Creator Packages Imply Big Battlefield 6 Announcement

On July 18th, content creator @Doom49 posted a Battlefield 6 promo package from EA, as reported by Insider Gaming. That original post has since been deleted, but not before it began circulating along with rumors of an upcoming reveal. Another content creator, @rivaLxfactor, reshared the image of the promo package. This source also claims that they “have confirmed with another person” that Battlefield 6 is about to be revealed in an upcoming EA Games event.

Content creators are receiving packages from EA.



Battlefield 6 will be the title name and the preview to the world will probably be by the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/dEXoDVl4OC — rivaLxfactor – Battlefield 6 waiting room (@rivaLxfactor) July 19, 2025

Previous leaks earlier this month also suggested that an open beta was incoming. Reportedly, data miners found info about a Battlefield 6 Open Beta in the code for the Battlefield Labs client. With promo packages apparently going out to Battlefield content creators, it seems like the official reveal must be approaching. Typically, promo like this arrives just a week or two before the big reveal a gaming company wants to promote. So, if EA is sending out Battlefield 6 packages, it’s likely they’ve got plans for something related to the game soon.

For now, it seems like @Doom49 is the only person who has received the package, or at least, the only one to share it publicly. It’s possible that his package arrived early by mistake, or that others are abiding by an embargo or NDA that the creator missed. Either way, the package appears to confirm Battlefield 6 as the game’s title.

At this time, it’s unclear what the package contains or what EA announcement it’s meant to promote. As such, gamers shouldn’t mark their calendars for a Battlefield 6 open beta just yet. There is also no official confirmation of the rumored “3 day EA event starting on July 29th.” If such an event is in the works, EA will probably announce it soon enough.

