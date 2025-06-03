Battlefield 6 Leak Shows Off New Gameplay, Just Like Battlefield 3 and 4

Players have been eagerly waiting to see more Battlefield 6 ever since the last leak dropped, which showed off some exciting evolutions of the game’s destruction engine. For those who are itching for more information on the game, you’ll be happy to know that there has been yet another alleged Battlefield 6 leak on YouTube, this time showing off some never before seen gameplay, showing us some classic Battlefield action updated for the next generation in addition to one of the game’s stunning new maps, hinting at a Middle Eastern setting for the upcoming Battlefield game.

With Battlefield 6 right around the corner, players should expect to see more and more of these leaks releasing as the game gets closer to its launch date, with some speculating that “leaking” footage has become a new marketing strategy for game studios to build hype for their games. However, it’s highly likely that this footage could have come from Battlefield 6‘s latest playtest, which started on May 23rd and ran for 72 hours until closing on May 26th. While players in this playtest were likely to have signed non-disclosure agreements, other online leaks show similar gameplay to Shadi BF Veteran’s videos, giving them a lot of credibility.

This leak, which was posted quite recently, shows some classic Team Deathmatch style Battlefield gameplay on a new map. The video also gives us a taste of Battlefield 6‘s extensive weapon customization. The footage in this video is also allegedly recorded on the PS5 Pro.

The uploader, Shadi BF Veteran, started posting only 4 days ago, and has gradually been releasing more and more Battlefield 6 content on their channel. In other videos, Shadi BF Veteran shows us all of the weapon inspection animations in Battlefield 6, some more gameplay, and a video showcasing the impressive destruction mechanics present in the game.

While there is no information currently about another Battlefield 6 playtest, EA stated that this playtest was designed to stress-test servers in preparation for the game’s launch, meaning that eager players can expect it to hopefully release sometime very soon.

Battlefield 6 was rumored to take place in a more modern setting, likely a few years into our own future. These videos seem to confirm these rumors, as the weapons and technology shown off closely resemble real-world weapons used by armies on modern battlefields.