Battlefield 6 Devs Officially Respond to Map Size Complaints

Battlefield 6 developers have responded to the complaints about the games’ map sizes following the beta. Battlefield 6 may save the beloved EA shooter franchise after years of misses and mediocre titles. It seems like the team was given the time, resources, and vision that they needed to make something that not only fans wanted to see, but also people who aren’t that familiar with the series altogether. It has been a unifying video game that has impressed shooter fans and led them to be extremely excited. We’ve only seen a small sliver of Battlefield 6 via its beta, but it’s extremely promising and feels built on the back of feedback from shooter players for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, Battlefield 6 is still leveraging feedback to shape the final release. It’s unclear just how much of that feedback can be implemented with less than two months until release, but it’s still helpful to gather that kind of data for post-launch updates. With that said, it seems like Battlefield Studios isn’t panicking when it comes to some of the feedback that they’ve received from fans, particularly when it comes to complaints regarding the maps that were in the open beta.

Battlefield 6 Developer Responds to Map Complaints

battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 has received some criticism with regards to the size of maps. The maps are extremely dense and filled with “meat grinders” where players get caught up in choke points that result in massive gunfights with tons of deaths. These are hardly new to the series as Battlefield has had maps like Operation Metro and Operation Locker that are built around these ideas, but players enjoy Battlefield for its “all-out warfare” which consists of battles across land, sea, and air utilizing a wide variety of vehicles. Only one map in Battlefield 6‘s beta really took advantage of the all-out warfare feeling, causing some to fear that the final game’s maps would be too small. However, that’s not the case.

The team behind the game has confirmed that it has bigger maps in Battlefield 6, including the return of Operation Firestorm. They will be testing Firestorm and a new map known as Mirak Valley in an upcoming Battlefield Labs playtest, so select players will have a chance to see the scale that Battlefield 6 has in store for October.

“We also heard strong feedback from players excited by the larger-scale maps that Battlefield has to offer,” said the developer. “While the Open Beta featured smaller, more fast-paced maps, larger-scale maps are already part of our launch package, delivering action-packed gameplay and memorable, unique moments for every player. As part of the upcoming Battlefield Labs testing, we’ll be testing two new multiplayer maps: one set in Mirak Valley, the other a remake of the fan-favorite from Battlefield 3, Operation Firestorm. These two maps include the full complement of vehicles, like Liberation Peak, along with a more vast combat space.”

Of course, there will also likely be tons of maps added to Battlefield 6 after launch. Battlefield Studios is even evaluating requests for classic maps from fans, meaning Operation Firestorm won’t be the only remastered map added to the game. It’s unclear how long Battlefield 6 will be supported for, but if it’s anything like 2042, we could see new maps for years to come.

Battlefield 6 will release on October 10th. What do you think of the maps in the game? Let me know in the comments.