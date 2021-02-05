Battlefield 6 Insider's Newest Tease Has Fans Excited

✖

A new Battlefield 6 tease from a prominent Battlefield insider has Battlefield fans excited for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game. Taking to Twitter, the insider, Tom Henderson, tweeted out a photo showing off the building destruction of the series. As you may know, the Battlefield franchise is well known for its environmental destruction, which includes building destruction. To this end, Henderson seems to suggest there won't just be building destruction, but entire city destruction, or at least a lot more environmental destruction than previous installments.

Henderson doesn't say one way or another, but this increase focus on environmental destruction is likely possible due to the jump in power from the PS4 and Xbox One to the Xbox Series X and PS5. If this is the case though, it could mean there will be a big difference between current and last-gen versions of the game.

Unfortunately, other than what's mentioned above, Henderson doesn't divulge anything else, leaving Battlefield fans with a whole lot of room for speculation. That said, below, you can check out the tweet for yourself.

It started with one and ended up with many #Battlefield #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/fuJBGkKhu9 — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) February 4, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson is a reliable source, it's not 100 percent clear what's being teased here, which in turn is creating a lot of speculation. At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor DICE have commented on this tease or the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely either will, but if they do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

That said, while the pair are unlikely to comment, they did talk about the game recently, teasing the game's release date, massive battles, and more.

Battlefield 6 is believed to be in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, with a full reveal planned and confirmed for this spring.