Battlefield 6 New Reveal Window Reportedly Unveiled

There has been a ton of noise surrounding Electronic Arts' upcoming shooter Battlefield 6 this week. While we originally heard that EA and DICE might have planned to reveal the title this week, the date for such an announcement came and went without either company saying a word. In lieu of that silence, however, it looks like we now have a better idea of when Battlefield 6 will formally be revealed.

According to GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb, Battlefield 6 is now poised to be unveiled either later this month in May or early in June. In a recent message on Twitter, Grubb said that originally, he had heard that the next installment in the long-running shooter series was going to be revealed early on in May. Clearly, though, Grubb now says that this reveal window was moved meaning that we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected to see what the game looks like.

Update. Lost Judgment confirmed, but I do think that Battlefield moved to later this month/early next month. I thought it didn't move after hearing "early May" back in March, but it did. pic.twitter.com/lsrgTLV83m — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 7, 2021

Luckily, if you're someone who doesn't want to wait to get a glimpse of Battlefield 6, then you're in luck. As this week has progressed, multiple leaks have come about showing off what is likely the reveal trailer for the game. The first of these trailer leaks transpired two days ago on Thursday and was immediately followed up by another major leak just last night. Although we haven't seen the full trailer just yet via these leaks, we definitely have a better idea of what Battlefield 6 will look like just a bit when EA and DICE do decide to talk about it.

For now, the only thing we continue to know for certain about Battlefield 6 is that it's going to release later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. With the formal reveal planned to transpire so soon, there's a good chance that we'll start to learn more about a concrete release date within the coming weeks.