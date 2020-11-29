Battlefield 6 Reveal Hinted at in New Report

✖

Details regarding Battlefield VI remain sparse at this time, but it seems that a possible reveal for the game might be coming in the spring of 2021. That revelation comes from industry insider Tom Henderson on Twitter, who claims that the next installment in the series should prove to be something that fans have been hoping for. As with all leaks and rumors, readers should take this with a grain of salt until something concrete is revealed by developer EA DICE, but fans should be happy to know that information on the upcoming title can be expected sometime next year.

The Tweet from Henderson can be found embedded below.

There's obviously going to be some concern because of BF V, but I believe everything they are doing this time around is going to be what fans want. Feedback from 3rd parties has been overwhelmingly positive compared to previous instalments. But don't expect a reveal until Spring. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) November 25, 2020

The prospect of a next-gen Battlefield game built from the ground-up is certainly an exciting one! Until that game releases, however, fans will just have to make do with Battlefield V on current and next-gen consoles. While a lot of current-gen games have received updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Battlefield V received its final update over the summer. That said, Battlefield V's framerate on next-gen hardware seems far superior to offerings on consoles like Xbox One X, so fans are still noticing an improvement of the game's performance.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the next Battlefield game. The previous title was a financial disappointment for EA, so there have been a number of rumors about a new direction. What will happen with the series moving forward is anyone's guess, but fans seem to be hoping for a follow-up to Battlefield: Bad Company. While Battlefield V takes place during World War II, both Bad Company games take place in settings closer to modern day.

Regardless of what the future holds, it seems that EA DICE is hard at work on the next game in the Battlefield franchise. Hopefully fans will have an idea of what to expect sooner, rather than later!

