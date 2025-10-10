5 Battlefield 6 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Playing

Battlefield 6 is finally here and I’ve spent a ton of time with it. At the time of writing, I have invested 45 hours into EA’s latest shooter. I reviewed Battlefield 6 and had plenty of great things to say about it, while also critiquing a few key areas, such as the lackluster campaign. From a gameplay and multiplayer perspective, it’s the game that fans have wanted to see for close to a decade. It’s a sharp return to the modern day setting with gameplay and ideas that are clearly inspired by Battlefield 3 and 4. It’s a tremendous feat and something fans are probably going to really adore.

Throughout my time playing the game, I’ve learned a lot. While the campaign can serve as a bit of a tutorial for the fundamentals of Battlefield 6, it also leaves a lot out. For starters, there are no missions involving aerial vehicles, so you’ll be learning how to fly live in an online setting, I fear. With that said, here are a few helpful tips and tricks to help get you started on your Battlefield journey.

5) Beat the Campaign on the Hardest Difficulty for a Free B36A4 Weapon Package

battlefield 6

The Battlefield 6 campaign may be mediocre, but it does spit out some cool multiplayer rewards. On top of calling cards and cosmetic items, players who beat the game on its hardest difficulty will be rewarded with a decked out B36A4 assault rifle for multiplayer. This allows you to use the gun with fancy attachments before any of it is even unlocked, so it’s a nice headstart.

The campaign itself is about 5 hours long and the hardest difficulty is not that bad. The biggest difference is your allies can’t revive you if you go down, but so long as you’re a bit patient and don’t go in guns blazing when you’re low on health, you’ll be just fine.

4) Pay Attention to Battlefield 6‘s Challenges

battlefield 6

One of the biggest critiques I have of Battlefield 6 is its progression system. Although you’ll unlock things organically by just playing the game and leveling up, a bunch of items including a variety of great guns and class gadgets are locked behind challenges. These challenges will start becoming available to you at level 20 and they’re very linear.

The challenges are split up into categories such as class and weapon. Additionally, they have their own paths, each with three levels. Each level gives you a new unlock, but you won’t be able to do the levels in any order you please. You have to do them in a specific order. It’s all a bit cumbersome and is something I’d like to see changed in Battlefield 6, but for now, that’s the way it is.

If you want to have everything unlocked for a class or every gun, you’re going to need to do these challenges. If you ignore the requirements for this, you could spend dozens of hours with no new class gadgets or key weapons. To view your challenges, simply find them on the challenge menu in the game’s home screen or pause the game at any time and tab over to the challenge menu.

3) You Can Level Up Against Bots in Battlefield 6

battlefield 6

During the review period of Battlefield 6, multiplayer servers were active, but as you might imagine, very few people had the game. This meant that the lobbies were largely filled with bots, and while they aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed, they are still fairly capable. Multiple bots shot me out of the sky with an RPG, no lock-on required. It was quite humbling.

With that said, I leveled up to the mid-30s by largely killing bots. You can farm them pretty easily and level up weapons, do challenges, and so on. You can create your own server in Battlefield 6, allowing you to fill it with bots if you so choose.

2) You Earn Extra XP With Friends and On Certain Platforms

battlefield 6

There are a bunch of ways to increase your XP output in Battlefield 6. If you’re playing on PS5, you automatically gain a 5% XP boost. You’ll gain another 5% (regardless of platform) if you party up with friends and an additional 5% on PlayStation if two members of your party are PlayStation Plus subscribers. All in all, PS5 users can earn an extra 15% of XP and other players can get an extra 5% just from playing with friends.

You also get some lovely double XP boosters for pre-ordering the game and/or owning the Phantom Edition. You’ll also be able to earn more through challenges as well. These XP boosters can be activated at any time through the pause screen and navigating to the top right hand corner. Be warned, though! These XP boosters expire in real time, even if you’re not playing the game. Only use them if you plan to play the game during the booster’s entire duration or it will go to waste.

1) You Can Repair and Restock Your Vehicle at Base

If you’re like me and like to fly helicopters in Battlefield 6, you’ve likely noticed that things are pretty difficult in this game. For starters, you have an extremely limited amount of ammo that slowly recharges, making you vulnerable. It’s also very easy for enemies to lock on to you and deal damage to your aircraft. Of course, you could land to repair or cower off in a quieter part of the map, but there’s a way to quickly get what you need and get back to the fight.

In Battlefield 6, you can fly or drive your vehicle back to home base on most maps and it will immediately repair it and restock it with maximum ammo. It’s totally painless and really efficent. If you manage to bring an enemy back to base with you, there’s an automated AA gun that will attack any enemy aircraft and light it up. It will generally just scare them off, but it can kill them if they stick around for too long.

For tank drivers, there are vehicle repair stations around the maps as well. They’re large black boxes and have a icon above them to indicate that they’re a repair station. Simply drive up to it and it will fix you up.

For tank drivers, there are vehicle repair stations around the maps as well. They're large black boxes and have a icon above them to indicate that they're a repair station. Simply drive up to it and it will fix you up.