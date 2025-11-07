Battlefield Just Made a Change That Will Make Rush & Breakthrough Easier for Attackers

Battlefield 6‘s latest update massively improves the game for attackers in Rush and Breakthrough. Although Battlefield 6 has been deemed a massive success for EA and major improvement upon the last few games in the series, it isn’t without its flaws. Battlefield Studios have been engaging with fans since the beta to find out how the game can be improved, but these things take a lot of time to analyze, fix, and implement into the game itself. Battlefield 6 also just got a ton of new content alongside the release of a free-to-play spin-off known as Battlefield REDSEC, which added a long-awaited battle royale mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might imagine, there’s a lot going on within just the first month of the game being out. However, one of the biggest issues with Battlefield 6 at launch was the challenges. Many of them were deemed way too difficult or time-consuming, with some requiring players to play in ways that only hurt them and their team. Many felt like the challenges weren’t well thought out and hindered the game’s progression significantly. However, things radically changed this past week.

Battlefield 6‘s New Fixes to Challenges Just Gave a Big Advantage to Attackers in Rush and Breakthrough

battlefield 6

Earlier this week, Battlefield Studios overhauled the way challenges work. They adjusted a ton of the requirements for various challenges in the game, reducing the amount of kills, damage, or other numbered requirements needed to complete a challenge and unlock whatever weapon or equipment is associated with it. As a result, a lot of players booted up the game and discovered that a ton of challenges were automatically unlocked as they had already met the new requirements. It was a huge win for players, and although some of these fixes felt like a bit of an overcorrection, it seems like the team is at least aware that a balance needs to be struck going forward.

With that said, some of the most annoying Battlefield 6 challenges prior to this fix revolved around the adrenaline shot. Players had to get 30 kills while using the adrenaline shot, but the tracking on it was extremely wonky and it was a major frustration for a lot of players. Now, you only need 3 kills, and then you can unlock the deploy beacon for the Assault class. This allows you to place a remote beacon where your squad can freely respawn. This is essential for gaining an advantage in modes like Rush or Breakthrough.

These two modes, namely Breakthrough, are extremely difficult to win as an attacker. You’re fighting an uphill battle and it can be hard to push through enemy defense. However, putting a well-placed deployment beacon can turn the tides of war. If you place it behind enemy lines or in a good flanking spot, it can allow you to quickly respawn and push forward on the objective.

Ultimately, this is all a huge win for attackers. The developers had previously spoken about the win rates for attackers in Breakthrough not being equitable, but a change like this that empowers players to use a valuable piece of equipment in Battlefield 6 that may result in more wins.

What do you think of the changes to challenges in Battlefield 6? Let me know in the comments.