‘Battlefield V’ Anti-Cheat Systems Are Being Improved

EA DICE is working on improving Battlefield V’s anti-cheat measures through features like an easier way to report players and goals to close the window for PC players to cheat.

As some players might’ve already found out, Battlefield V takes a hard stance on those caught cheating with every ban stemming from the offenses being a permanent one. This has been part of the game since just after its launch with no one-week bans for cheating in place – cheating equals a permanent ban. That’s not to say that someone can’t come back on another account though, but there’s a chance of that happening in most games.

While it continues to work on improving the anti-cheat measures, EA DICE laid out a series of actions the developer is taking to improve the anti-cheat systems in Battlefield V. Each of those can be found below with the developer saying it was “intentionally leaving out some of the key details of our anti-cheat efforts to avoid revealing anything which cheaters and cheat program developers may take advantage of,” a decision not uncommon when it comes to discussing anti-cheat measures.

Working on better prevention, hardening the PC client against exploits. Scaling up detection efforts. Investigating supplementary deterrence methods which can work alongside banning accounts. Investigating methods of improving the reporting flow, including easier reporting. Keeping up to date with the latest cheat developments and reacting to them in a faster and leaner manner.

Battlefield V, like other EA DICE games, uses the FairFight anti-cheat system in addition to other resources.

“Having worked on anti-cheat for a long time, we have the knowledge combined with a refined set of procedures to identify cheating,” EA DICE said. “However, finding the cheaters’ unique identifiers and issuing bans based on them is not a silver bullet. Cheat developers work tirelessly to get around these methods, which creates a cat-and-mouse game in which we constantly need to be vigilant.”

While the post outlined plans for what EA DICE is doing to prevent cheating in Battlefield V, it didn’t offer too many specifics or hard timeframes for when certain anti-cheat measures will be improved or added. EA DICE referred to the anti-cheat measures as an “ongoing endeavor” and promised more frequent status updates regarding the anti-cheat measures in the future.