Battlefield V Gun Skin List Leaks

A list of skins that Battlefield V players can used to customize their weapons has been leaked thanks to the game’s alpha files.
Just days ago, the alpha test for the upcoming Battlefield game went live to give select PC players a chance to experience it first. There’s no restrictions on uploading gameplay of the alpha, so while we’ve been able to see some of what the preview has to offer, a list of gun skins that likely wasn’t meant to be made public yet has appeared.
Redditor ActualSlypear took to the Battlefield V subreddit to share a list of the gun skins that was spotted in the alpha files. You’ll find many of the first-person shooter staples in the list that include woodland, desert, and winter camos among some others included in the player’s list that’s seen below.
- Captured
- Chromed
- Custom Desert
- Custom Winter
- Custom Woodland
- Default
- Engraved Gold
- Factory New
- Inactive
- Night Operation
- Pattern Desert
- Pattern Winter
- PatternWoodland
- Sprayed Brown
- Sprayed Green
- Sprayed White
- Texture
- Two-Tone Bluing
- Urban Tactical
There aren’t any surprising additions to this list, especially if you’ve been active in the past few Battlefield games. This doesn’t mean that this is the final list either as EA could easily have more skins planned for the guns that aren’t showing up in the game’s alpha files.
This also isn’t the first leak that supposedly spoiled some of Battlefield V’s big reveals. Not long ago, what’s said to be a list of the weapons that players can use in Battlefield V appeared online and listed some fan favorites as well as some surprises. Obvious additions like the MP40 were included in the list, but without a definite source behind it like the closed alpha files that produced the skin list, players were and are skeptical of the weapon list that very well could be born from educated guesses considering how many World War II games we’ve seen before. The weapons included in that list can be seen below, but you can see the full selection of gadgets, vehicles, and more here.
Weapons:
- MP40 SMG
- MG42
- Ribeyrolles 1918
- Sten SMG
- Lee-Enfield sniper
- M1 Carbine
- SIG KE7 Light Machine Gun
- Walther P38
- Bren light machine gun
- Sturmgewehr 44
- Thompson SMG
- Lewis gun
- M1911
- Kar98k
- Erma Maschinenpistole
- Gewehr 43
- M1 Garand
- Mkb 44
- Combat Knife
- Katana
- Axe/Hatchet
- Cricket Bat
- Fairbairn Sykes
- Luger P08
- Flak 38 cannon
- PAK 40 anti tank gun
- V-1 flying bomb
- JB-2 rocket
Battlefield V is scheduled to release on October 19.