Battlefield V Gun Skin List Leaks

A list of skins that Battlefield V players can used to customize their weapons has been leaked thanks to the game’s alpha files.

Just days ago, the alpha test for the upcoming Battlefield game went live to give select PC players a chance to experience it first. There’s no restrictions on uploading gameplay of the alpha, so while we’ve been able to see some of what the preview has to offer, a list of gun skins that likely wasn’t meant to be made public yet has appeared.

Redditor ActualSlypear took to the Battlefield V subreddit to share a list of the gun skins that was spotted in the alpha files. You’ll find many of the first-person shooter staples in the list that include woodland, desert, and winter camos among some others included in the player’s list that’s seen below.

Captured

Chromed

Custom Desert

Custom Winter

Custom Woodland

Default

Engraved Gold

Factory New

Inactive

Night Operation

Pattern Desert

Pattern Winter

PatternWoodland

Sprayed Brown

Sprayed Green

Sprayed White

Texture

Two-Tone Bluing

Urban Tactical

There aren’t any surprising additions to this list, especially if you’ve been active in the past few Battlefield games. This doesn’t mean that this is the final list either as EA could easily have more skins planned for the guns that aren’t showing up in the game’s alpha files.

This also isn’t the first leak that supposedly spoiled some of Battlefield V’s big reveals. Not long ago, what’s said to be a list of the weapons that players can use in Battlefield V appeared online and listed some fan favorites as well as some surprises. Obvious additions like the MP40 were included in the list, but without a definite source behind it like the closed alpha files that produced the skin list, players were and are skeptical of the weapon list that very well could be born from educated guesses considering how many World War II games we’ve seen before. The weapons included in that list can be seen below, but you can see the full selection of gadgets, vehicles, and more here.

Weapons:

MP40 SMG

MG42

Ribeyrolles 1918

Sten SMG

Lee-Enfield sniper

M1 Carbine

SIG KE7 Light Machine Gun

Walther P38

Bren light machine gun

Sturmgewehr 44

Thompson SMG

Lewis gun

M1911

Kar98k

Erma Maschinenpistole

Gewehr 43

M1 Garand

Mkb 44

Combat Knife

Katana

Axe/Hatchet

Cricket Bat

Fairbairn Sykes

Luger P08

Flak 38 cannon

PAK 40 anti tank gun

V-1 flying bomb

JB-2 rocket

Battlefield V is scheduled to release on October 19.