‘Battlefield V’ Players Have New Challenge Assignments to Complete

Battlefield V players noticed a slew of new Assignments make an appearance recently as EA DICE added several Challenge Assignments with more challenges available as they’re completed.

Players made comments online about how they’d suddenly received more Assignments without warning which isn’t a bad thing since it means more to do, it was just surprising to them to see so many new ones appear without an announcement. EA DICE’s community manager for Battlefield V, Jeff Braddock, said more info would come soon, and the manager returned later with a post which broke down how the new tasks work.

“Challenge Assignments will grant you drops of two or three Assignments when you reach certain criteria,” Braddock said in a post on Reddit which went over different updates EA DICE made during the week. “The Assignments you get are randomly taken from certain ‘pools’ of predefined assignments.

There are two different general types of Challenge Assignments that exist, both of those described below:

Challenge Assignment Types

Earn 20,000 XP – you will be granted two random assignments (1 from the “Class Challenge” pool and 1 from the “Gadget Challenge” pool)

Earn 15,000 XP with a specific class – you will be granted three random assignments (1 from the “Class Challenge” pool, 1 from the “Gadget Challenge” pool and 1 from the “Weapon Challenge” pool)

By meeting the criteria of the challenges above, Braddock said players will continue to get more of the challenges to complete. This will continue until players have all the challenges available that’ve been unlocked for them to work on.

Elaborating further, Braddock provided a table which showed the pool of all possible Challenge Assignments and gave an example of how activating and completing these challenges would work.

“For example: If you earn 15,000 XP while playing Assault, and 8,000 XP playing Medic, your Assignment screen will show that you have three new Assignments available to activate, because you earned enough Assault XP,” Braddock said. “You also earned over 20,000 XP in general so you will also get two additional assignments.”

EA DICE’s new Battlefield V Challenge Assignments are now live for all players to complete with the full post explaining how they work seen here.