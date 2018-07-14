Battlefield V’s Open Beta Starts in September

A post about Battlefield V’s closed alpha and what EA hopes to improve on informed players that the game’s open beta will kick off in September.

An open beta was known to be coming for the next Battlefield game, but a release timeframe wasn’t known. With the new article about the closed alpha, an exact date still wasn’t provided, but we now know it’ll start just a month before the game releases for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There will be a new build of Battlefield V at Gamescom, too, and then there is the Open Beta in early September to look forward to,” the article said towards the end after breaking down everything that’ll be improved on from the closed alpha. “Thanks again for helping us make Battlefield V the best it can be.”

The game itself is scheduled to launch for all platforms on October 16, so the beta will give everyone on the fence about buying it some time to test it out before it releases. From the closed alpha that select Battlefield players participated in, EA says it was able to learn quite a bit about matchmaking, gameplay, and the technical aspects of the game while promising that there’s still much more for players to do and see.

“Before we get into the gameplay side of the Battlefield V Closed Alpha, we want to stress that the Alpha was a tiny sliver of a complete package – featuring only a sub-set of vehicles and weapons that the final game will contain,” the Battlefield V article said. “There’s lots that you haven’t seen yet – and lots that’s still to be tested! Battlefield V will also have urban maps, wide open maps, and other environment types beyond the arctic, European one in the Closed Alpha. That said, it gave us a ton of great info which we will use to adjust the gameplay.

Revives, ammunition, reinforcements, and the amount of time it takes to kill an opponent were all different areas addressed by the developers. Camera shake for the latter will be adjusted in the open beta and in the final game, amounts of ammunition provided will be tweaked, and the game’s updated revive system will continue to be worked on.

“Battlefield V has a refined revive system compared to previous games. After the Alpha, we will be adjusting both the Medic revive and the buddy revive. It will overall feel less clunky and we’ll also fix some delays – such as when you were done reviving and couldn’t move for a full second. We’ve already made the buddy revive around 2.5 seconds faster and we will also assess if we need to adjust the Medic revive accordingly. We’re also aware that it could sometimes take quite a while before a player could initiate a revive and that the revive icon tended to be delayed. We are actively working on the issue.”

Battlefield V’s open beta starts in September with the game releasing in full on October 16.