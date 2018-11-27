‘Battlefield V’ Is $30 Off During a Limited-Time Sale

Battlefield V is on sale now at just $29.99 for a limited time, a $30 discount off the game’s full price.

Fully released for everyone to buy exactly one week ago on November 20th, the game is already available for half of what it cost on that date. It launched at $59.99 like most AAA games would, especially shooters in the Battlefield series from EA DICE, but Target has cut the price in half during a short sale. Both the PlayStation 4 version and the Xbox One version are included in the discount.

The sale only applies to the Standard Edition of the game, so you won’t be able to pick up the Deluxe Edition for a similar discount. That version costs $79.99 and comes with special paratrooper outfits, Special Assignments, and 20 weekly items via an Airlift feature that gives players customization items.

Target’s half-off sale isn’t scheduled to last long though with the game’s pages saying the sale ends on Thursday. It’s a deal that’s rivals the types of discounts people would find during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending holidays that just passed, but Battlefield V wasn’t really featured throughout the sales anyway since it was such a new game.

Battlefield V first released several days prior to the November 20th release date for those who had an Origin Access Premier subscription while anyone pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition got to play a few days earlier but still before the game fully released. This means that anyone who buys it now will still be a bit behind in learning the game’s meta and various maps, but with a battle royale mode and the first chapter of the War Stories coming soon, there’s still much that’s left untouched a week later.

An excerpt of our Battlefield V review can be seen below with the full critique here to help you decide if it’s worth the $29.99 price tag:

“So, thus far, Battlefield V is a jam-packed entry in the series. Not my favorite and not perfect, by any means — I would’ve preferred a better approach to combat with some War Stories, as well as a little better balancing with multiplayer difficulty. But it’s got an excellent presentation that holds up in about every corner, along with gameplay that delivers for both single and multiplayer. And there are modes aplenty, provided you’ve got some good friends to play with — some of these random Battlefield experts may leave you feeling a little bit of misery.”