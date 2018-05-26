Battlefield V’s First Screenshots Revealed

Earlier this week, Electronic Arts and DICE unveiled Battlefield V to the world. Since the initial media and information dump, the pair have released the game’s first batch of screenshots providing an early look at what the game will look like when it hits later this year.

The Battlefield series – courtesy of the Frostbite engine – has been a leader in the industry when it comes to visual fidelity, in fact many would say Battlefield 1 is one of the best-looking games of all time. That said, it should come as no surprise the Battlefield V‘s first screenshots look borderline hyper-realistic.

The new screenshots – which total to 11 – feature a variety of subject matters, ranging from aircraft, both female and male soldiers, squads, tanks, battlefields, parachuting, and the destruction of war. The screenshots show that while World War II was an ugly and tragic war full of grisly and bestial scenes, there was still beauty within the landscapes, the skyboxes full of fighting planes, and the faces of the people on the front line.

You can check out the images for yourself, below:

As always, don’t expect every scene, or maybe even any scene, to look quite as good or quite as cinematic as these screenshots. Just because they are screenshots doesn’t mean they are indicative of what you will experience when you play, as they have specifically been manifested for the point of visual showcase.

Battlefield V is poised to release on October 19th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Despite a flood of information and media this week, EA will showcase Battlefield V further and in greater depth at E3 next month. So if you’re a fan of the series, be sure to tune in for that or read about it after right here on WWG.

