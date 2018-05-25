‘Battlefield V’ Will Not Have Loot Boxes

The Battlefield V reveal, though much more low-key than its Call of Duty counterpart, thrilled both long-time fans and newcomers with its blend of what players loved from previous installments and new game mechanics. From the intricate character customization, to the Grand Operations, there is a lot to look forward to concerning the new game from DICE. Even more, players can also let out a sigh of relief because the publisher has confirmed that there will be no loot boxes in-game.

There is one addendum to this, however. Much like Overwatch, there will be cosmetic-only items available to purchase. But just like the Blizzard title, every piece of cosmetic gear can be earned organically simply by playing the game. No one is forced to buy, no one is forced to miss out on any cool gear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news came via Polygon when a spokesman from EA reached out to the site. This will be a refreshing change to that of Battlefield 1’s Battle Pack system which also included XP boosts and buildable weapon parts. There is no paid advantage with the upcoming title. Anything acquired in-game can be earned, and everything acquired is cosmetic only. It’s a nice take, and undoubtedly due to the pressure that the publisher experienced after the Star Wars Battlefront II pay-to-win model controversy last year.

In other Battlefield V news, DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA tells us, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Ah, we’re finally back to games being paid for at launch, and that be it. And for that, we thank them.

Battlefield V

will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.