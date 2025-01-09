Bayonetta Announcements in 2025 Teased by PlatinumGames

Believe it or not, 2025 marks the 15-year anniversary of the first Bayonetta game. It released worldwide in January of 2010, introducing the world to the Umbra Witch turned demon hunter for the first time. Since then, gamers have enjoyed three additional entries in the urban fantasy series, with two sequels and the more recent prequel adventure. While the 15th anniversary might not bring us another adventure with Bayonetta herself, PlatinumGames has begun teasing some kind of news to mark the occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike many beloved games from the 2010s, the Bayonetta franchise can be considered still alive and well. After all, Bayonetta 3 came out just a few years ago in 2022, and the spinoff prequel released a year after that. Clearly, PlatinumGames is ready and willing to keep showing this franchise the love as it turns 15 this year.

According to their post on X, PlatinumGames plans to make 2025 “a year of celebration,” noting that they have “a few things in store.” The teaser suggests fans should keep their eyes peeled to learn what’s next, suggesting that there’s more to come beyond the few items shared in their first 15th anniversary post of 2025.

Limited-Edition Bayonetta Music Box Announced, with More Anniversary Surprises to Come

In their anniversary post, the PlatinumGames team reflects on the last 15 years with Bayonetta and her fans. They go on to note that they plan to keep creating new games to surprise and delight fans, though it’s not totally clear if that means more Bayonetta games or something new. That said, the anniversary celebration is set to last for the entire year. A couple items have already been announced, but it’s only January, so there is certainly more to come.

The first item in commemoration of the Bayonetta anniversary is a new, limited-edition music box. It plays the main theme of the first Bayonetta game, “Mysterious Destiny.” It’s a pricey piece of fan memorabilia, with presale price set at €220.00. The limited-edition anniversary piece is available for preorder, with an anticipated delivery sometime in Q1 of 2025.

The limited-edition Bayonetta music box

Alongside the music box, PlatinumGames is offering something a little more budget friendly – free wallpapers. They will be giving away smartphone wallpapers featuring the characters of Bayonetta every month through 2025, with the first one available to download from their official website now. There are two options for the first wallpaper – one with a calendar for the month, and one full art image without the calendar.

While these tidbits aren’t nothing, fans are curious to see what else is coming – if anything. Most fans anticipate the celebration won’t go beyond something small, like the free wallpapers and a few more merch items to go along with the fancy music box, such as t-shirts. Others think that remasters of the original Bayonetta game could be on the table, as a fully new game is probably a big ask just two years after the spinoff. Another game in the series has been mentioned before, but it would likely go forward without the game’s original director, who is no longer with PlatinumGames.

Whatever they may be, it’s clear that more Bayonetta announcements are in the works. With plenty of runway for 2025 announcements, fans will just have to wait and see what else PlatinumGames has planned to celebrate 15 years of Bayonetta.