Belgium Declares Loot Boxes Are Gambling and Illegal

The Belgian Gaming Commission has found that several games’ loot boxes are in violation of the country’s gambling legislation and are therefore illegal.

According to a statement from Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens, four different games with loot boxes were investigated but only three were found to be in violation of the law. FIFA 18, Overwatch, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive were all found to have loot boxes that are considered illegal under the gambling laws. Star Wars Battlefront II was investigated and found to be in compliance, a finding that Geens says is a result of the game’s recent microtransaction and loot box changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The developer of Star Wars Battlefront II made some adjustments shortly after the launch, so that the system of loot boxes in that game no longer technically forms a game of chance,” Geens said in his statement.

Saying that the three games mentioned above have loot boxes that involve a game of chance for players, the statement added that the fact that minors are involved is worrying as well. The underlying gambling foundation in these games is one that could cause “great damage to the people, family, and society” if it is not “properly arranged,” according to Geens.

Summing up the Gambling Commission’s investigation with a final verdict, Geens said that games offering paid loot boxes in the country must remove the offending loot boxes or risk prison sentences and fines. The statement warned that the punishments could be even more severe seeing how minors are involved.

“The games with paid loot boxes, as currently offered in our country, are therefore in violation of the gaming legislation and can be dealt with under criminal law. The loot boxes must therefore also be removed. If that does not happen, the operators risk a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to 800,000 euros. When minors are involved, those punishments can be doubled.”

Geens also issued a personal statement in the press release after adding that he wishes to enter a dialogue soon with developers, operators, and the Gambling Commission.

“Mixing games and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for mental health. We have already taken numerous measures to protect both minors and adults against the influence of, among other things, gambling advertising. That is why we must also ensure that children and adults are not confronted with games of chance when they are looking for fun in a video game.”

Other countries have taken similar action against loot boxes, though some hold the perspective that the purchases aren’t illegal.