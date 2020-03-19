Ben Schwartz Calls For More NES and SNES Games on Nintendo Switch Online

Compared with Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo Switch Online is a pretty bare-bones offering. Still, it’s fairly cheap compared to other services, and it also has one nice perk over other programs: a number of free Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo games accessible exclusively to subscribers through a couple of apps. While both apps feature a fairly decent number of games, there are still a lot of classic titles from the NES and SNES still missing. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many gamers at home, actor Ben Schwartz has called on Nintendo of America to significantly ramp up the games currently available on the service, in order to keep fans preoccupied.

Of course, Schwartz might be better known as the actor who voiced Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount’s massively successful movie, and many on Twitter have pointed out how amusing it is to see “Sonic” asking Nintendo for more classic games on their service. The rivalry between Sega and Nintendo has been over since the former exited the console hardware business, but it was certainly at its height during the days of the SNES!

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, it’s impossible to argue that more games aren’t needed on the service. While classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Super Metroid are all available, titles like Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario RPG, and Mega Man are all conspicuously absent. Nintendo has steadily updated the service with more games over time, and both apps feature some rarities in addition to the classics, but the overall roll-out has been slow to say the least.

Dear @NintendoAmerica can you please release a billion more games on SNES and NES Online for the Switch… please… it’s time… — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 18, 2020

Nintendo Switch owners have no shortage of games to play. The eShop offers a plethora of great games, many of which can be found for fairly cheap. That said, as more gamers look for titles to enjoy during self-isolation, the timing couldn’t be better for Nintendo to bring some more games to the service. At the very least, it would result in some very happy fans.

Are you a fan of the games available on Nintendo Switch Online? What games would you like to see Nintendo add to the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!