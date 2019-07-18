Bernie Sanders Delivers First Twitch Stream During Amazon Boycott

It was revealed last month that US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders started his own channel on popular streaming platform Twitch. While we are not expecting him to start cranking 90’s in Fortnite any time soon, he will be doing his best to discuss his political platform with a new audience. For the most part, it has been his campaign team talking on the channel, but the US Senator of Vermont has finally taken to the channel himself, but he did it during quite possibly the worst time he could have – the Amazon boycott.

For those who may not be aware, Amazon workers took the time during the recent Prime Day festivities to boycott the company for unfavorable working conditions. During this time, several people around the Internet banded together to stand in solidarity with the workers by not using Amazon or their handful of other companies, including Twitch. Unfortunately, it was during this time that Bernie Sanders took to his Twitch channel to talk with the people.

I’m going live on Twitch shortly to take your questions on Medicare for All. Tune in here: https://t.co/NQ8svV2ADH pic.twitter.com/1ba9WL3iYx — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019

As one might imagine, the replies to the above tweet were not that welcoming. While a lot of folks were out to voice their complaints about Sanders himself, a lot of people were clear about their intentions when reminding him about the Prime Day strikes, and questioning why he would choose this time to stream on an Amazon-owned platform.

The stream itself was exactly as many might imagine. Bernie supporters were in full force, while those opposed to his platform were also present to let their voices be heard. Sure, it was great to finally see the presidential candidate finally take the spotlight on his own channel, but it definitely could have been done at a different time to avoid any sort of controversy. Either way, it will be interesting to see how this affects his numbers moving forward.

