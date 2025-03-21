9 Best Balatro Strategies To Win Your First Game

Poker might be a game of chance, but Balatro is all about stacking the odds in your favor. Whether you’re drowning in rerolls, hoarding cash like a dragon, or chasing that one Joker that’ll break the game, there’s always a way to tip the scales. The trick? Knowing which strategies actually work and which will leave in Game Over by ante three.

From picking the right deck to playing the shop, these tips will help you turn a solid hand into a winning run. In Balatro, the house doesn’t always have to win. Let’s get dealing!

Focus on Finding Good Jokers Early

Jokers are the backbone of any strong Balatro run, so prioritize grabbing the best ones early. Since you only have five Joker slots, aim for ones that provide consistent benefits instead of niche effects. A Joker that boosts your strategy hand or increases your multiplier is far more valuable than one that only works in rare scenarios.

If a shop refresh doesn’t give you anything useful, don’t be afraid to hold onto your cash. Sometimes, it’s better to wait than to waste money on a weak Joker. Once you have a solid foundation, your deck will start snowballing into something unstoppable. A bad Joker is like a bad roommate — taking up space without pulling its weight.

Build Your Money Stash

Money isn’t just for buying better cards, it’s also your safety net. If you blow all your cash too early, you’ll struggle to adapt to tougher rounds. Try to maintain a steady bankroll so you can buy critical upgrades when they appear. Certain Jokers and tarot cards can help generate more cash, so keep an eye out for them.

Skipping unnecessary purchases early on can also give you more financial flexibility later. A deep wallet lets you reroll the shop for better options, upgrade key cards, and ensure you’re always one step ahead of the blind ante. In Balatro, cash isn’t just king — it’s the whole royal court.

Play the Yellow Deck

If you want a smoother start, the Yellow deck is a great choice. This unlockable deck gives you an extra $10 at the beginning of the game, which might not seem like much, but can make a big difference early on.

That extra cash lets you reroll the shop more often, grab a strong Joker sooner, or pick up a useful tarot card right away. Since Balatro is all about scaling your deck over time, having a stronger opening means you’ll be in a better position for the tougher ante rounds. If you’re struggling to get past the early game, the Yellow deck’s financial boost can give you the edge you need to build momentum.

Have Both a Chip and Multiplier Joker

Balancing chip and multiplier (xMult) bonuses is key to high-scoring runs. A Joker that boosts your chips per hand is great, but if you don’t have a solid multiplier to amplify those points, you won’t hit the numbers needed for later rounds.

Likewise, stacking multipliers without enough base chips won’t be effective either. Having at least one Joker that increases chip value and another that boosts multipliers ensures you’re maximizing every play. If you’re given the choice between the two, prioritize balance over extremes. It’s the best way to keep scaling your deck throughout the run.

Card Order Matters

How you arrange your hand actually affects your score more than you might think. xMult cards (which multiply your total score) apply their effect in order from left to right, meaning cards placed further right will be worth even more. If you have a particularly strong xMult card, try placing it at the end of your hand for maximum value.

Additionally, sometimes reorganizing your hand can make the difference between barely passing a blind and massively overkilling it. Always take a moment to adjust your card order. It’s a small change that can lead to huge payouts. Sometimes, winning is as simple as shuffling things around.

Tarot Cards Are Important

Tarot cards are some of the most powerful upgrades in Balatro. Unlike Jokers, which can be sold and replaced, any used tarot card provides a permanent benefit to your run. This makes them an essential investment whenever they appear in the shop.

Since their effects last even if you swap out Jokers, tarot cards provide long-term value that shouldn’t be ignored. If you’re deciding between a mediocre Joker and a strong tarot card, the tarot is usually the better pick.

Be Flexible

Every Balatro run is different, so adaptability is key. A strategy that worked in one game might not work in another, especially if the right Jokers or tarot cards don’t appear. Don’t lock yourself into a single plan. Work with the tools the game gives you.

If you don’t find a strong multiplier Joker, shift toward a chip-based strategy. If you stumble upon a Joker that makes Flushes insanely powerful, build around that instead. The best Balatro players know when to pivot and make the most of what they’re given. Plans are great, but improvisation wins games.

Consider Skipping the First Two Blinds

The first three blinds in Balatro are the easiest to clear, and you don’t need a powerhouse deck to beat them. A few simple Flushes or Straights are usually enough to handle the final blind without much trouble. Since skipping blinds grants you rewards, skipping the first two can give you a significant early-game boost with minimal risk.

This strategy helps you rack up more money, extra cards, or useful buffs right from the start. If your deck has even a little bit of consistency, you can coast through the third blind and come out ahead. It’s a small gamble that often pays off in a big way.

Flush is an Easy High-Scoring Hand

If you’re looking for a straightforward hand to build around, Flush is one of the best options. It’s relatively easy to assemble, especially in the early game, and it scales well when paired with the right Jokers and tarot cards.

Since Flush only requires five cards of the same suit (rather than specific values), it’s much easier to form consistently compared to hands like a Straight or Full House. Boosting Flush with chip or multiplier-based Jokers can turn it into a high-scoring powerhouse. If you’re unsure what strategy to follow, going all-in on Flush can be a reliable way to win.