Best Buy Black Friday Sale Makes Popular Xbox One Game Just $5

The Best Buy Black Friday Sale has made a popular Xbox One game just $5. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are finally out, but there aren't many new games to play on either console, and what new games there are -- Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, etc -- are either priced at a premium price point or are available on other platforms, including Xbox One. Thankfully for newly Series X and Series S owners, there's a huge collection of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games available to play via backward compatibility. And one of these games, Gears 5, is available for just $5 at Best Buy.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this pricing is available, but we do know it's a limited-time deal, and will likely vanish in the coming days or weeks. We also know the game usually runs at $40. In other words, it's available for $35 off.

It's unclear why Best Buy is offering the game for dirt cheap. It's presumably sitting on inventory it doesn't think it can get rid of otherwise, but for now, this is just an assumption. It's also unclear if this deal is limited to the United States.

On Best Buy, the game has nearly five out of five stars across over 1,000 reviews. Meanwhile, the third-person shooter debuted to a solid 84 on Metacritic when it released last year.

It's unclear how lively the game's online community is, but even if it's dead $5 for the game's campaign is a complete steal. While Gears 5's campaign doesn't quite live up to the campaigns of the original trilogy, it's still one of the best shooter campaigns of the last few years.

