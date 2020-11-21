Xbox Giving Away Free Gift Cards for Black Friday 2020

✖

Xbox is giving away free gift cards to spend on Xbox One and Xbox Series X games this Black Friday. However, as is usually the case with these type of giveaways, they are limited and seemingly being dished out at complete random. If you have deja vu it's because Microsoft has done this same exact thing in previous years as well. And once again, the giveaway coincides with the big ol' Black Friday Sale currently going on over at the Microsoft Store.

At the moment, it's unclear how limited the giveaway is, but unlike many giveaways of this ilk, it doesn't appear to be locked to a single region, with both Europeans and North Americans reporting that they've been on the receiving end of the giveaway, which is for $5.

Of course, the free $5 can be spent however you'd like. In other words, it doesn't need to be spent on the aforementioned sale. You can use it towards the purchase of any game, add-on, or movie, but it has to be on the Microsoft Store.

When and if Xbox provides more information on the giveaway, including what regions it's available in, how limited it is, and if it's planning any additional waves, we will update the story with said information. In the meantime, be on the lookout for a notification from Xbox.

