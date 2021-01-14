Best Buy Is Ending Gamers Club Unlocked

✖

Best Buy has been in the headlines a lot recently, just like other retailers, for every time it gets new PS5 stock. However, this time it's in the headlines because it's ending Gamers Club Unlocked on March 1. Not only does this mean all benefits will be discontinued, but all remaining memberships at this point will be canceled, and right now, there's no word of an alternative service. That said, subscribers will be issues a refund check equal to $30 for each unexpired membership.

Benefits will remain active until February 28, and even after the cut-off date, My Best Buy will continue. And that's it. That's all the retailer reveals. Again, not only is there no word of an alternative, but it's unclear why the service is coming to an end. All that's been issued is the email below, which the retailer has been sending out to members of Gamers Club Unlocked.

"We have an important announcement to share about your Gamers Club Unlocked membership," reads the email. "Thank you for being a My Best Buy member and part of the Gamers Club Unlocked program.

We have made the decision to end the current Gamers Club Unlocked program which means we

will cancel remaining memberships and discontinue all current benefits as of March 1, 2021. As a current Gamers Club Unlocked member, we will be refunding you the purchase price of your unexpired membership(s). We will mail you a refund check equal to $30 for each. To receive your check, please log into your account at https://www.bestbuy.com/profile/c/address/shipping and confirm your primary address is up to date. Your Gamers Club Unlocked benefits will remain active through February 28, 2021. Despite this change, you will remain a member of My Best Buy which earns you rewards on your

Best Buy purchases and additional member benefits. If you need assistance with this, or have questions, please feel free to contact us at. Thank you for continuing to be a loyal Best Buy customer!"

As noted, Best Buy hasn't said a peep other than the email above. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.