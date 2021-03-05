Best Buy's Big New PS5 Restock Goes Down Better Than Expected
Acquiring a PlayStation 5 has been a miserable pursuit for many folks around the globe over the past few months, but it looks like it's finally starting to get a bit easier to snag Sony's next-gen console. If today's latest restock that transpired at Best Buy is any indication, the coming weeks and months may prove to bring with it more smiles than sadness.
Best Buy let loose a whole lot of new PS5 units for sale today, and based on some of the responses from customers on social media, the process went off far better than it ever has before. While not everyone ended up being able to cop the PS5 for themselves today, the number of success stories seems to be far greater in number than normal.
Part of why this might be the case is because Best Buy released multiple waves of PS5 consoles today. Even though the first wave went live earlier this morning, units continued to appear in stock again well into the afternoon throughout the day. Those that remained consistent in their attempts to pick up the system were seemingly rewarded as long as they stuck things out long enough.
Another reason why things seemed to be much more successful today is because Best Buy began limiting orders to certain regions and stores. Obviously, this meant that some potential customers weren't able to get a PS5 on their end if their local shop didn't have any stock, but as a whole, the retail chain seems to be consolidating its supply in-store a bit more. Before long, perhaps this means we'll start to see the PlayStation 5 appearing on shelves.
Have you been able to pick up a PS5 for yourself yet? And did you attempt to get the console at Best Buy today? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see reactions from those who also pursued the PS5 today!
