Best Buy Makes Popular PS4 Games Just $8 for Limited Time

Best Buy has made nearly a dozen of some of the most popular PS4 games, playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, just $8, but only for a very limited time via a new Flash Sale. Right in time for Christmas and the New Year, you can grab 11 PlayStation Hits for just $8 a pop, which means you can grab all $11 for $88. Not only will this keep you busy through Christmas and the New Year, but likely for most of 2021 as well.

Most of the 11 games were published by Sony itself, and a few of them -- like God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- are some of the highest-rated games of the generation. Meanwhile, there is one game that was not published by Sony, but is a console exclusive for the system.

It's unclear how long all 11 of these games will be available for just $8 a pop, but we do know normally they run at $20, like every game does that's apart of the PlayStation Hits collection, a seemingly arbitrary collection of games mostly consisting of console exclusives.

Below, you can check out all 11 of these games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a little bit of background information about each as well.