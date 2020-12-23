Best Buy Makes Popular PS4 Games Just $8 for Limited Time
Best Buy has made nearly a dozen of some of the most popular PS4 games, playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, just $8, but only for a very limited time via a new Flash Sale. Right in time for Christmas and the New Year, you can grab 11 PlayStation Hits for just $8 a pop, which means you can grab all $11 for $88. Not only will this keep you busy through Christmas and the New Year, but likely for most of 2021 as well.
Most of the 11 games were published by Sony itself, and a few of them -- like God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End -- are some of the highest-rated games of the generation. Meanwhile, there is one game that was not published by Sony, but is a console exclusive for the system.
It's unclear how long all 11 of these games will be available for just $8 a pop, but we do know normally they run at $20, like every game does that's apart of the PlayStation Hits collection, a seemingly arbitrary collection of games mostly consisting of console exclusives.
Below, you can check out all 11 of these games. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a little bit of background information about each as well.
God of War
Developed by Sony Santa Monica and published by Sony Interactive, God of War released in 2018 and boasts a 94 on Metacritic.prevnext
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Horizon Zero Dawn released in 2017 and boasts an 89 on Metacritic.prevnext
Until Dawn
Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Until Dawn released in 2015 and boasts a 79 on Metacritic, which is way lower than it should be.prevnext
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Uncharted 4 released in 2016 and boasts a 93 on Metacritic.prevnext
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Developed by Bluepoint and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection released in 2015 and boasts an 86 on Metacritic.prevnext
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy released in 2017 and boasts an 84 on Metacritic.prevnext
Ratchet & Clank
Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ratchet & Clank released in 2016 and boasts an 85 on Metacritic.prevnext
The Last of Us Remastered
Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Last of Us Remastered released in 2015 and boasts a 95 on Metacritic.prevnext
Nioh
Developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo, Nioh released in 2017 and boasts an 88 on Metacritic.prevnext
God of War III Remastered
Developed by Sony Santa Monica and published by Sony Interactive, God of War III Remastered released in 2015 and boasts an 81 on Metacritic.prevnext
LittleBigPlanet3
Developed by Sumo Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, LittleBigPlanet3 released in 2015 and boasts a 79 on Metacritic.prev