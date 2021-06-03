Best Buy PS5 Restock Divides PlayStation Fans

This morning, Best Buy surprised PlayStation fans with a brand new PS5 restock that as you would expect, didn't go down very well. While many gamers have moved on to trying to secure the 3080 Ti, many PlayStation fans are still chasing the PS5, which remains very challenging to buy due to high demand and supply shortages. As a result, the new stock of PS5 -- which included both the $400 digital version and the $500 standard version -- sold out in less than 120 seconds. And because the restock was online-only, scalpers had a field day, as they typically do.

While Best Buy is still not selling PS5 consoles in-store, it's requiring customers to pick up the console from the store. In other words, it's not shipping any of this restock, which in turn creates a variety of problems as the PS5 could be in stock when you go to purchase one, but if a local store isn't carrying any stock, you won't be able to pick it up.

The cherry on top of this hot mess were cart issues, which is a reoccurring problem for Best Buy every time it attempts to sell the piece of hardware. As a result, while some PlayStation fans were celebrating the restock on Twitter and other forms of social media, many others were frustrated with the process and calling out the retailer.