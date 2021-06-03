Best Buy PS5 Restock Divides PlayStation Fans
This morning, Best Buy surprised PlayStation fans with a brand new PS5 restock that as you would expect, didn't go down very well. While many gamers have moved on to trying to secure the 3080 Ti, many PlayStation fans are still chasing the PS5, which remains very challenging to buy due to high demand and supply shortages. As a result, the new stock of PS5 -- which included both the $400 digital version and the $500 standard version -- sold out in less than 120 seconds. And because the restock was online-only, scalpers had a field day, as they typically do.
While Best Buy is still not selling PS5 consoles in-store, it's requiring customers to pick up the console from the store. In other words, it's not shipping any of this restock, which in turn creates a variety of problems as the PS5 could be in stock when you go to purchase one, but if a local store isn't carrying any stock, you won't be able to pick it up.
The cherry on top of this hot mess were cart issues, which is a reoccurring problem for Best Buy every time it attempts to sell the piece of hardware. As a result, while some PlayStation fans were celebrating the restock on Twitter and other forms of social media, many others were frustrated with the process and calling out the retailer.
Lucky Friend
Best Buy success! I was finally able to get one for my friend.#ps5 #pabgames https://t.co/CLi6NgtwtO pic.twitter.com/DOEmWGriEP— PAB Games (@realpabgames) June 3, 2021
Lucky Timing
At Best Buy at the right place and the right time! Got a PS5!— McDizzle Gaming (@mcdizzle17) May 29, 2021
Lucky Dad
Was able to grab one for my dad. Thanks for being so quick on the draw— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) June 3, 2021
Lucky Brother
Thanks to @mattswider my brother finally got a ps5 at the Best Buy restock today! Now I have a series x and he has a ps5!! ❤️❤️— Bryce Mitchell😈😈🤘🏻🤘🏻🎸🎸 (@bmitchell389) June 3, 2021
What a Wonderful Way to Start the Day
Ah, yes, this is exactly how I wanted to start my morning; by missing a tracking alert on the PS5 restock at Best Buy, at 6:38am 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/AR1QXFdM5M— Christina Mijares-Doung (@ChristinaDrawin) June 3, 2021
Never Fast Enough
I had a #PS5 in my bestbuy cart today and boom it was sold out 😅 not fast enough pic.twitter.com/zGA6ukVCaj— James Strange (@JamesStrange716) June 3, 2021
Never Can See the Deal Either
I'm over Best Buy and their PS5 restocks 🤬. Always seem to get it into cart but can never seal the deal!!— Stacy Triumph (@StacyTriumph) June 3, 2021
These Drops Are Unfair
These drops are unfair!! I’m a nurse and work nights, so I’m always too late when I see these. The optical drive has gone out on my last gen console, and it will be 2023 before I can find a PS5 anywhere.— Raven3300 ♋️ (@IsraelRaven3300) June 3, 2021
Live Footage of Outside a Best Buy Store
everyone camping out at best buy trying to get a ps5 and a 3080 Ti pic.twitter.com/QpHZ9TmZsz— leak (@leakwashere) June 3, 2021