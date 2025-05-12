Nintendo Fans Left Confused After Best Buy Quickly Changes Switch 2 Listing

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive in stores in just a few short weeks, and retailers are beginning to make preparations for launch day. It’s unclear how easy the system will be to come by on day one, and it doesn’t help when some retailers offer confusing language. This morning, Best Buy offered some hope to those that didn’t secure a preorder when the company’s website announced that stores will have limited stock on day one, and even a “chance for a free Nintendo collectible.” However, as noticed by Wario64, the website’s language has been updated to remove all mention of the stock and collectible.

As of this writing, the Best Buy website only notes that those who have secured a pre-order can choose to either pick up the console at launch at 12:01 a.m. ET, or have it shipped to their home “at a later date.” It’s possible Best Buy could offer a little more clarity in the coming weeks regarding the amount of stock that will be on hand, as well as any information about that “Nintendo collectible.” Best Buy’s website is currently sold out of preorders for the console itself, but the company still has plenty of games and peripherals that can be picked up during the late night launch.

cyberpunk 2077 will be one of several launch games for nintendo switch 2

There are a lot of questions about how easy Nintendo Switch 2 will be to come by. Nintendo expects to sell 15 million consoles during this fiscal year. That would set a record for the fastest-selling video game system of all-time, and the company will need a lot of stock available to meet that number. There are obviously concerns with resellers scooping up systems and putting them on sites like eBay, as well. The best countermeasure for that would be to ensure that there’s so many units available that resellers can’t make a high enough profit to justify buying Switch 2 systems. However, it remains to be seen how things will play out.

It’s been eight years since the original Nintendo Switch launched, and the system has sold more than 150 million units worldwide since. Getting users to upgrade from the current system to a Switch 2 is going to be one of Nintendo’s big challenges in the next few years. That’s always a challenge following a successful video game system, but there are good signs for Nintendo. According to the company’s latest financial results, the system still has 128 million annual users, which means people didn’t just buy the system for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Animal Crossing: New Horizons and then move on. Regular users are probably going to want a system that allows them to play the company’s big new games.

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th. With that release date quickly approaching, we should have answers soon about how much stock retailers expect to have, and the best ones to go to if you don’t already have a preorder secured.

