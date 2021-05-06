PS5 Restock at Walmart and Best Buy Leaves PlayStation Gamers in Pain
Both Walmart and Best Buy released a restock of the PS5, and in the case of the former, a new Xbox Series X restock as well. So far in May, restocks of both consoles have been few and far between, despite demand holding steady. As a result, both restocks of the PS5 sold out extremely quickly today, leaving PlayStation gamers hurt, sick, and frustrated. Of course, some were able to nab an order of the console, especially with Walmart, but many were beat out not just by fellow PlayStation fans, but scalpers with bots and website issues. In other words, it's May 2021 and nothing has changed; PS5 restocks continue to be disasters.
At the moment of publishing, both retailers are sold out of the PS5. So, if you clicked on this hoping to buy the PS5, you're out of luck. And right now we have no clue when the next restock will drop. Walmart and Best Buy are probably done for this week, but more stock could come tomorrow and this weekend courtesy of Amazon, GameStop, Target, and others.
As PlayStation gamers wait for the next PS5 restock, many have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure, while a minority of fans have been celebrating the pair of restocks, which came out of nowhere and right on top of each other.
Walmart the Better Restock?
🥳500+ people got PS5 / Xbox Series X today from my alerts – most from Walmart; a few from Best Buy. It was limited to 2 waves (not a 12-wave two-hour marathon)
🎁If you got it: stick w/ me for Amazon Prime Day deals + giveaways— Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) May 6, 2021
⏱️If you didn't: I'll continue to cover drops 24/7 https://t.co/qWaBXvm8RY
Releasing in Waves, But Selling Out Quickly
@Walmart Please do something to compete with the bots taking up all the PS5 and Xbox restocks. They sell out in mere seconds and it's impossible for people to get them— Alex Navas (@AlexNavasMusic) May 6, 2021
Hurt Right Now
i really had a ps5 in the cart on walmart and entered payment and shipping info just for it to say out of stock— Ma$a $on $tan A¢¢ (@carriageleft) May 6, 2021
i'm so fucking hurt
Also Sick Right Now
I so sick and tired I can’t this damn PS5 . Best Buy failed me . I’m sick I’m too sick . Ughh pic.twitter.com/7vZ995Y46s— Sway Art ✨Commission CLOSED ✨ (@JSwayArt) May 6, 2021
More Pain
I was so close getting a PS5 on Best Buy and it just sold out... pic.twitter.com/SH2ITaXKCG— Nino Azalea 💜 Aspiring PNGTuber~! 🏳️⚧️ (@NinoAzalea) May 6, 2021
"I'm Not a Robot"
“I’m not a robot” 20 fkn times on Walmart’s website so that I couldn’t get a PS5 as they ran outta stick again. Thanks @Walmart— HAMlet (@mlet_ha) May 6, 2021
Finally
I FINALLY just snagged a PS5 for MSRP off Walmart— Redeemerrr (@RedeemerrrTV) May 6, 2021
Almost Had It
I literally got the PS5 into my cart at the Best BUy restrock only for it to be sold out the moment I went to checkout. pic.twitter.com/F945DAByyN— Lew (@strongest_human) May 6, 2021
Best Buy Came Through
Omg I’m so excited I was a lil discouraged on the Walmart drop it said add to cart but everytime was out of stock. But Best Buy came through again got the Xbox last week & finally got the ps5 for my boys thank u so much for all your help Matt you’re the best! pic.twitter.com/hBagadV5XT— rashell (@nizhonibell) May 6, 2021