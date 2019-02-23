This ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Cosplay Looks Straight From Night City

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves.

View this post on Instagram Night City never sleeps… A post shared by octokuro (@octokuro.model) on Nov 15, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘OctoKuro’ and she’s known for putting a sexier spin on our favorite characters. Her take on Vi is nothing short of impression, and the special effects make it even easier to see her in the setting of the Night City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

You can also see even more incredible community creations with our cosplay hub here, as well as joining in on the conversation about Cyberpunk 2077 in the comment section below! Want to nerd out even more? Feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!