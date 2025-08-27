4 Great Action Roguelike Games for Fans of Abyssus

Abyssus is an underwater roguelike with brinepunk flair, and offers players the chance to channel the gods of the deep in their exploration of a sunken civilization, combining an almost Lovecraftian feel with fast-paced shooter mechanics. Its levels are procedurally-generated, giving it tons of replayability, but for players looking to move on, there are a treasure trove of other games to check out. The action roguelike genre is flush with games perfect for any power-fantasy-chasing player, and more are coming out every day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1. Deadzone: Rogue

Play video

In Deadzone: Rogue, players must survive an enemy-infested ship adrift in empty space, using the augmentations they find along the way to survive. Alone or with a squad of up to three players, blast your way through the darkened halls of the ISS-X space station, facing rogue robots and biomechanical bosses to power up and survive. This roguelike, like Abyssus, features a full spread of upgrades and abilities to try, and its fast-paced gameplay will keep players enthralled from beginning to end. It doesn’t offer the same level of replayability as other roguelikes do, but it is nonetheless worth players checking out once they’ve had their fill of Abyssus.

Deadzone: Rogue was developed by Prophecy Games, the studio behind TRIBES 3: Rivals, an excellently-made PvP FPS game. Unfortunately, they’re known for a lack of player support after their games are released, so let this be a warning to players that they might behave the same way with Deadzone: Rogue. However, players shouldn’t let the developers put them off trying out the game. If anything, it should allow players to feel assured that, while they may be disappointed in the long-term support of Deadzone, the gameplay itself will be smooth, enjoyable, and well-designed.

2. AFTERBLAST

Play video

For those players who liked Abyssus‘s ancient underwater civilization vibe, AFTERBLAST will be an exciting entry in a similar world. While not underwater, AFTERBLAST sends players to an ancient-ruin-inspired alien world where they will face gods and monsters alike in their quest to save the planet. In procedurally-generated dungeons, seek out strength to prepare to face down evil gods in an attempt to protect the planet’s source of power, the Crystal of Eternity. This beautiful game releases in Q3 2025, giving players something to look forward to as they check out some of the other games on their to-play lists.

3. Roboquest

Play video

Roboquest is a gun-focused action roguelike in which players, with friends or alone, must traverse various biomes to defeat the AI bent on subjugating the world. Roboquest features class-based character selection and robust movement systems along with customizable gunplay, allowing players to pick their favorite playstyle and loadouts to take them to the final boss and save the world. Fighting their way through leagues of enemy bots and bosses alike, this adrenaline rush of a game is perfect for players who enjoyed Abyssus‘ high-octane gameplay tempo.

Not only is Roboquest‘s gameplay a thrill to experience, it’s also gorgeously rendered in classic comic book style. Explore Roboquest‘s ever-changing levels to hunt down every secret and unlock the game’s true ending, or simply appreciate its beautiful and charming world. Roboquest is full of character, another world for players to sink their teeth into.

4. Gunfire Reborn

Play video

Most action roguelike fans have heard of Gunfire Reborn, but those who haven’t are in for a treat. It’s got all the hallmarks of an excellent action roguelike and includes a fantasy sprinkle in line with the more fantastical and magical aspects of Abyssus, truly having earned its place as a must-play of the action roguelike genre. Pick from a plethora of animal characters, each with their own abilities and playstyles, to take on the randomly-generated levels. On top of a good variety of characters, Gunfire Reborn also includes a huge arsenal of weapon styles to choose from, making each run really unique.

Not only is Gunfire Reborn an excellent game on its own, its DLCs only add to its diverse and fun-filled world. Each of the three existing DLCs includes new weapons and heroes to try, giving players even more to do once they get the hang of the gameplay loop and world. Whether players are new to action roguelikes or veterans of the genre, Gunfire Reborn, Abyssus, and these games like them are a surefire way to explore the best of what the genre has to offer.