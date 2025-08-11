Peak Update Adds New Biome and Offers Info on Future Content

A new update is now available in Peak, and it seems like a pretty big deal. This time around, the developers have added a new biome, which is called the Mesa. Over the next week, players can expect the Mesa to completely replace the Alpine biome. Players need not worry that Alpine is gone for good, though. The developers have explicitly noted that future maps will rotate between the two biomes at random. The new biome is clearly the big highlight in today’s update, but that’s not all players have to look forward to. The game has also added new items and new badges.

Following the release of today’s update, Peak publisher Aggro Crab also touched on the prospect of future updates. Interestingly enough, the developer is keeping a tight lid on the future, and has noted that it doesn’t know when more content will come. For now, the team plans on putting the majority of its focus on stability and squashing bugs. That might not be as exciting as a big roadmap outlining new biomes and other additions, but clearly the focus right now is on finding ways to improve the current game and make it more enjoyable for all players. Full patch notes from the game’s official Steam page can be found below:

PATCH NOTES v. 1.20.a

FEATURES

Added a new biome that replaces the Alpine: the MESA. The MESA will be present in every run for the next week – after which future maps will rotate randomly between the Mesa and Alpine.

10 new badges to collect! – New cosmetics as rewards for badges!

Several new items were added! (And a couple more we won’t tell you about!): Balloons Scout Cannon Parasol Sunscreen Aloe Vera Dynamite

There may be a surprise waiting for you in The Kiln…

OPTIONS

There is now a “Bug Phobia Mode” option for players who don’t want to see arachnids and other creepy crawlies because, you guessed it, the Mesa has some of those.

The Settings menu is now navigable via controller. Finally!

BALANCE

The fog rises slightly slower in the Tropics.

The Heat status will now decay faster, but it will take a bit longer to start decaying, and the hot rocks in the Caldera will inflict more Heat on you.

BUGFIXES

Improved performance across the board on the mountain.

Fixed an issue where players could teleport after a rusty piton they were hanging onto breaks.

Fixed players sometimes obtaining the Naturalist Badge despite eating packaged food.

Prevented players from interacting with their backpack while passed out.

Adjusted luggage collision to prevent players from getting their legs stuck in it

Fixed an issue where the Bugle of Friendship would still play its audio and visual effects when out of juice.

Fixed an issue where biome-specific loot could sometimes show up in luggage in the wrong biome.

For those that haven’t tried Peak just yet, the timing of today’s update couldn’t be better. Peak is normally priced pretty cheap, but the game is on sale right now with a 38% discount. That knocks the game’s already low $7.99 price point down to just $4.95. It’s hard to find much cheaper than that on Steam, especially when you take into consideration Peak‘s “Very Positive” rating on the platform, with more than 74,000 players sharing their enthusiasm for the game so far. The sale will run through Monday, August 18th. Unfortunately, Peak is only available on PC at the moment, and those hoping for some info about a potential console release are currently out of luck.

Are you excited to check out the new update for Peak? What do you think of the Mesa biome? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!