PEAK Sales Skyrocket & Now It’s About to Pass a Massive Milestone

The indie gaming scene has seen plenty of breakout hits, but few have climbed as high as the accurately named indie title, PEAK. This co-op climbing adventure has captured players’ imaginations since its release, and now it is on the verge of an extraordinary achievement that only one other game this year has been able to claim. According to new sales data, PEAK is set to surpass 10 million copies sold this week, becoming only the second indie game to do so in 2025.

This milestone follows a surge in sales last week, when nearly 1.8 million copies were sold in just seven days. The boost came from a 38 percent discount during its ongoing Steam sale, which began on August 11th. For a game already thriving on word of mouth and a loyal player base, the timing of the discount brought in an entirely new wave of players.

In the last week alone, PEAK brought in roughly $6.9 million, pushing its total revenue past $55 million since its official debut. The game currently sits at roughly 9.7 million units sold, meaning it needs only a few hundred thousand more sales to cross the 10 million mark. At the current pace, it is less a question of if the milestone will be reached and more a question of when.

Once PEAK does pass the mark, it will join R.E.P.O., another breakout indie, as the only two independent games to achieve that level of success in 2025. R.E.P.O. has already sold about 16.8 million copies, so. for PEAK to be mentioned alongside it shows how quickly the game has risen to the top, especially when compared to many AAA releases that struggle to, or never achieve, similar numbers despite the massive marketing budgets at their disposal.

A big part of PEAK’s appeal is its accessibility. The climbing mechanics are easy to learn, and the game itself thrives off jolly cooperation. This heavy focus on collaboration for success makes it the perfect experience for groups of friends looking to have some fun. This design choice, paired with the social media buzz the title has generated, has helped the game spread across the Internet like a raging wildfire. Gameplay clips, funny falls, and summit triumphs have flooded social platforms, while streamers continue to showcase it as an entertaining game.

The success of PEAK highlights the growing influence of indie titles in the market. Indie titles are no longer confined to niche audiences like in the past, thanks to the existence of open storefronts where smaller developers to opt to sell their crafted titles. Where many AAA titles continue to have massive budgets for little payoff, PEAK proves that strong design smarts and intelligent timing can, in some cases, surpass the biggest studios.

As the game closes in on its 10 millionth copy sold, its place as one of the standout indie stories of the year is already set in stone. Whether it climbs closer to R.E.P.O.’s massive 16.8 million or follows its own trajectory, PEAK has reached a rare milestone that few independent games have ever managed to achieve.