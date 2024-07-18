Overwatch 2 Reveals Juno as Next Hero

Overwatch 2 is gearing up for the launch of Season 12 on August 20th, but the team at Blizzard Entertainment has a great surprise for fans today. Juno, the new hero coming with Season 12, was not only given her big reveal, but players will also be able to hop into Overwatch 2 and test out her kit from July 19th through July 21st. That weekend of testing should give Blizzard plenty of data to adjust the hero before she’s ready to drop alongside the rest of the Season 12 content. From the looks of her reveal trailer, Juno will be a blast.

In her reveal trailer (which you can watch above), Juno is shown making her big entrance to Overwatch 2 from her home planet Mars. Of course, Blizzard will likely have a ton of fun with her backstory as it builds around the character, but this initial reveal was more focused on her abilities. Juno’s main attack is her Mediblaster. This burst-fire weapon heals allies while damaging enemies, making her a great option for anyone who loves to heal in Overwatch 2.

Her secondary ability is her Pulsar Torpedoes which lock onto a target with homing projectiles. Like her Mediblaster, these will heal allies and damage opponents, giving you a second way to help out a bud or take down a foe. Juno’s Ultimate is the Orbital Ray which heals allies and increases their damage for a set amount of time. Using this, Juno players can quickly turn the tide of a fight in their team’s favor, even if things are looking dire

Juno’s two abilities are the Glide Boost and the Hyper Ring. With her boost, Juno can “glide horizontally with increased movement speed,” while the Hyper Ring lets her plop down a large ring that increases her allies’ speed once they walk through. Finally, her passive is the Martian Overboots. These allow her to double jump and hover in mid-air, making for a very powerful disengagement tool.

All in all, Juno looks and sounds like a blast to play, especially for Overwatch 2 healers. Again, Juno will be available in a testing phase from July 19th through July 21st. Then, players will need to wait for Season 12 to drop on August 20th. Overwatch 2 is currently available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.