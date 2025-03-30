8 Best Weapons in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley isn’t just about farming and fishing; it’s also about wielding some seriously epic weapons to fend off monsters and uncover hidden treasures. Whether you’re deep in the Mines or taking on spooky ghosts in the dark, the right weapon can make all the difference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From swords that slice through enemies like butter to hammers that smash everything in sight, Stardew Valley has a weapon for every adventurer. Let’s dive into the best weapons that’ll have you feeling like the hero of your own farm-fueled fantasy. Ready to slay? Let’s get to it.

Yeti Tooth

If you’re venturing deep into The Mines, you’ll want to search for the Yeti Tooth. Not only does it deal solid damage (26 to 42), but it also gives you a handy +4 defense boost. The best part? It has a critical power of +10, so you’ll land some pretty hefty hits.

It’s a perfect weapon for the mid-to-late game when you’re up against tougher enemies. Definitely a weapon you don’t want to miss if you’re planning on making it through the Mines!

Galaxy Sword

The Galaxy Sword is a true game-changer. You can get it by bringing a Prismatic Shard to the Three Pillars in The Desert. With 60 to 80 damage, it’s a powerhouse that will carry you through some of the tougher parts of the game.

Plus, it boosts your speed by +4, making you quicker on your feet, which is a huge bonus in combat. This sword is perfect for anyone who wants to dish out heavy damage and move fast while doing it. If you’re looking to upgrade your weapon game, this one should definitely be at the top of your list.

Abby’s Planchette

Abigail’s Planchette is one of the coolest (and quirkiest) weapons in the game. You can buy it from Abigail during the Desert Festival for 70 Calico Eggs, which sounds like a lot, but trust me, it’s worth it.

With a ridiculous +154 speed boost, you’ll be swinging this thing faster than you can blink! It also gives you +1 crit chance, so you’ll have a pretty solid shot at landing critical hits. While its 24 to 30 damage may not seem like much, its speed makes it perfect for mid-game fights. Plus, it’s a unique weapon that feels extra special when you finally get your hands on it. Who needs slow and steady when you can go fast and furious?

Crystal Dagger

The Crystal Dagger is all about critical hits. You can grab this little beauty as a chest reward from Floor 60 in The Mines. While its base damage (4 to 10) is pretty low, its critical power +50 is unbelievable, making it a perfect weapon if you love the thrill of landing big crits. It also has +2 crit chance, so you’ll be getting those powerful hits more often than not.

Its weight of +5 makes it easy to maneuver, and it’s a solid pick for the early-to-mid game when you’re still honing your combat skills. It’s all about taking risks with this one, but the payoff is worth it.

Dark Sword

The Dark Sword is perfect if you want a weapon that can help you stay in the fight longer. Dropped by Haunted Skulls in the Quarry Mine and The Mines, this sword offers 30 to 45 damage and comes with a unique vampiric ability. This means you heal for 9% of the damage you deal.

It also gives you +2 crit chance and +5 weight, so you can keep swinging even when things get tough. The only downside is its -5 speed, so you’ll need to be a bit strategic in combat. But if you’re looking for something with staying power, this weapon is a total lifesaver.

Galaxy Hammer

Big damage lovers, this one’s for you. The Galaxy Hammer, obtained from the Adventurer’s Guild after you grab the Galaxy Sword, is a total beast. With 70 to 90 damage, it’s one of the hardest-hitting weapons in the game. Sure, it has a little speed penalty, but that’s a small price to pay for the kind of damage it can dish out.

Whether you’re smashing mobs in The Mines or taking on some seriously tough bosses, the Galaxy Hammer is a great option for players who aren’t afraid of swinging a heavy weapon. It’s perfect for those who like to hit hard and hit often. Swing it, and feel the cosmos quake under your feet.

Infinity Gavel

For those who want the absolute best, the Infinity Gavel is the weapon to aim for. You’ll need to combine the Galaxy Hammer with Galaxy Souls and Cinder Shards in the Forge, and trust us, the result is totally worth it.

With 100 to 120 damage, it hits like a truck, and you get a nice +2 speed and +1 defense boost to keep you nimble and tough in battle. It’s a bit of a grind to make, but once you’ve got it, this weapon will carry you through any challenge. If you’re after the ultimate power-up, this is definitely the way to go.

Holy Blade

The Holy Blade is perfect for players who want a little extra utility with their damage. Found in The Mines after level 80, this sword offers 20 to 27 damage, which may not seem like much compared to some other weapons, but it’s got some awesome perks.

The +4 speed and +2 defense boosts are great, but its real strength comes from the Crusader ability. This bonus deals 50% more damage to mummies, ghosts, skeletons, and void spirits, making it the go-to weapon for these specific enemies. It’s great for players who want a reliable and versatile sword for a variety of battles. Who knew that holy damage could feel so good?