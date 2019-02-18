This ‘The Witcher’ Cosplay Brings Geralt to Life, Stunning Bonus Shot With Triss Merigold

The Witcher’s Geralt is definitely a ladies man, especially in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. One of the most beloved pairings is Triss Merigold and the Witcher himself and the pair are reunited once more in this stunning cosplay set! Not only that, this Geralt is incredible and the level of detail is nothing short of stunning.

The cosplayer in question goes by “Taryn_Cosplay” and his portfolio is a stunning blend of many beloved gaming franchises. With The Witcher Netflix series in full production swing, it’s safe to say we’ve got this incredible series on the brain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want even more cosplay gold? You check out our Community Hub here to see amazing cosplays come to life from fans of games, movies, television shows, and more! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!