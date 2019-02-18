Gaming

This ‘The Witcher’ Cosplay Brings Geralt to Life, Stunning Bonus Shot With Triss Merigold

The Witcher’s Geralt is definitely a ladies man, especially in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. One of the most beloved pairings is Triss Merigold and the Witcher himself and the pair are reunited once more in this stunning cosplay set! Not only that, this Geralt is incredible and the level of detail is nothing short of stunning.

The cosplayer in question goes by “Taryn_Cosplay” and his portfolio is a stunning blend of many beloved gaming franchises. With The Witcher Netflix series in full production swing, it’s safe to say we’ve got this incredible series on the brain.

It’s almost January 2019 Guys!! And I wish You an Happy New Year! I really want to thank you guys for being such amazing followers and making 2018 so special! We are opening a new book. The new year pages stands before us waiting to be written. Now It’s time to set our goals for the new Year, believe in ourselves, stay positive and smash that goals! This upcoming year will bring a lot of cool stuff, new great cosplay plans and ambitious projects to me and I know for sure that You’ll love them all! ° For this Awesome shot I really want to thanks my dear friend and PH @DCphotocosplay and the stunning @Celaena_Cosplay for her beautiful Triss Merigold 😊 (Yen, I only ever thought about You ❤️🙏) ° #thewitcher #geralt #geraltofrivia #geraltofriviacosplay #triss #trissmerigold #trissmerigoldcosplay #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #cosplaysexy #happynewyear #newyear2019 #gamecosplay #ведьмак #ведьмак3 #ps4 #geek #game #gamecosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #geekguy #geekgirl #cdpred #cdprojectred

The time has come Folks! with this first photo taken from my last #Witcher set I really want to say: MERRY CHRISTMAS and GOOD WITCHIN’ to EVERYONE! ° As most of you know I always was been for team #Yennefer, but when my team suggested me this Christmas shooting with the beautiful #Celaena_cosplay as Triss Merigold, how I could have ever say not? 😜 ° Anyway this is just the first of many beautiful shots taken during this set! so stay tuned because there will be more awesome stuff! 😍 Many thanks to the amazing PH and friend @dcphotocosplay ❤️❤️❤️ ° #thewitcher #ведьмак #cosplaying #cosplayphotography #trissmerigold #GeraltofRivia #цири #witcher3cosplay #геральт #wiedźmin #Wiedźmin3 #trisscosplay #witchernetflix #witcher #witchercosplay #wildhunt #geraltofriviacosplay #thewitcher3

Want even more cosplay gold? You check out our Community Hub here to see amazing cosplays come to life from fans of games, movies, television shows, and more! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

