This ‘The Witcher’ Cosplay Brings Geralt to Life, Stunning Bonus Shot With Triss Merigold

The Witcher’s Geralt is definitely a ladies man, especially in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. One of the most beloved pairings is Triss Merigold and the Witcher himself and the pair are reunited once more in this stunning cosplay set! Not only that, this Geralt is incredible and the level of detail is nothing short of stunning.
“It’s one of the first things they teach young witchers. It’s good to be afraid. If you feel fear there is something to be afraid of, so be watchful…” – #Geralt 🐺 • I had forgotten to show you this fantastic shot made by the great @dcphotocosplay during the filming of “A Witcher’s Tale” prologue. I really hope You like It and I anticipate that We are still working for this ambitious project. New news will be unveiled soon, so stay Tuned • #wiedźmin #thewitcher3wildhunt #цири #Cosplayphoto #ведьмак #cosplayphoto #GeraltofRivia #witcher #witchercosplay #witcher3cosplay #Gwentcosplay #thewitcher3 #thewitcher #witchernetflix #Gwent
The cosplayer in question goes by “Taryn_Cosplay” and his portfolio is a stunning blend of many beloved gaming franchises. With The Witcher Netflix series in full production swing, it’s safe to say we’ve got this incredible series on the brain.
It’s almost January 2019 Guys!! And I wish You an Happy New Year! I really want to thank you guys for being such amazing followers and making 2018 so special! We are opening a new book. The new year pages stands before us waiting to be written. Now It’s time to set our goals for the new Year, believe in ourselves, stay positive and smash that goals! This upcoming year will bring a lot of cool stuff, new great cosplay plans and ambitious projects to me and I know for sure that You’ll love them all! ° For this Awesome shot I really want to thanks my dear friend and PH @DCphotocosplay and the stunning @Celaena_Cosplay for her beautiful Triss Merigold 😊 (Yen, I only ever thought about You ❤️🙏) ° #thewitcher #geralt #geraltofrivia #geraltofriviacosplay #triss #trissmerigold #trissmerigoldcosplay #thewitchercosplay #thewitcher3 #cosplaysexy #happynewyear #newyear2019 #gamecosplay #ведьмак #ведьмак3 #ps4 #geek #game #gamecosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #geekguy #geekgirl #cdpred #cdprojectred
“Not your Lucky Day! Let’s get this over with.” – #GeraltofRivia • Hello there guys! I really can’t get enough of playing Gwent 😍 Did I ever told you that Monsters is my favorite deck 😈??? So, because I’m a curious Witcher, tell me what’s your favorite deck in the comments below and if you prefer most the Gwent present in the Witcher 3 or the standalone Gwent game… 😘 • PH: @dcphotocosplay 📸❤️ #wiedźmin #thewitcher3wildhunt #цири #awesomecosplay @cdpred #ведьмак #cosplayphoto #cosplayoftheday #witcher @playgwent #witchercosplay #thewitcher3 #thewitcher #witchernetflix #Gwent
“Honesty’s an attribute of the truly brave – and thus a privilege of the very few.” – #Regis from #BloodAndWine 🐺❤ • This shot was taken just as lights test during the last shooting with the great @DCPhotocosplay, but It would been a shame not show It to You because I think it’s stunning! 😍😍 What do You think about It? 😘😜 • #wiedźmin #thewitcher3wildhunt #цири #Cosplayphoto #ведьмак #cosplayphotography #cosplayoftheday #GeraltofRivia #witcher #witchercosplay #witcher3cosplay #Gwentcosplay #thewitcher3 #thewitcher #witchernetflix #Gwent
The time has come Folks! with this first photo taken from my last #Witcher set I really want to say: MERRY CHRISTMAS and GOOD WITCHIN’ to EVERYONE! ° As most of you know I always was been for team #Yennefer, but when my team suggested me this Christmas shooting with the beautiful #Celaena_cosplay as Triss Merigold, how I could have ever say not? 😜 ° Anyway this is just the first of many beautiful shots taken during this set! so stay tuned because there will be more awesome stuff! 😍 Many thanks to the amazing PH and friend @dcphotocosplay ❤️❤️❤️ ° #thewitcher #ведьмак #cosplaying #cosplayphotography #trissmerigold #GeraltofRivia #цири #witcher3cosplay #геральт #wiedźmin #Wiedźmin3 #trisscosplay #witchernetflix #witcher #witchercosplay #wildhunt #geraltofriviacosplay #thewitcher3
“How you like that silver” – #GeraltofRivia ° PH: @igdanielecosenza ° #thewitcher #ведьмак #геральт #wiedźmin #Wiedźmin3 #cosplayGeralt #cosplayphotography #GeraltCosplay #цири #witcher3cosplay #witchernetflix #witcher #witchercosplay #wildhunt #geraltofriviacosplay #thewitcher3 #thewitcher3wildhunt
‘I’m a Witcher. Heard you wondering about my swords. Well, one’s for monsters, the other – for humans.’ – Geralt of Rivia ° Hey there Folks! Really hope you like this Shot.. I Love It! 😍 have you heard of the future presence of geralt in Monster Hunter World?? What do you think? I can not wait to go hunting for new monsters! 😍 PH: @igdanielecosenza ° #wiedźmin #Wiedźmin3 #thewitcher3wildhunt #цири #геральт #ведьмак #monsterhunter #cosplaying #cosplayphotography #netflix #GeraltofRivia #witcher3cosplay #witcher #witchercosplay #wildhunt #geraltofriviacosplay #thewitcher3 #thewitcher #witchernetflix #monsterhunterworld
“Sometimes Evil seizes you by the throat and demands that you choose between it and another, slightly lesser, Evil.” #геральт #geralt #geraltofrivia #ведьмак #wiedźmin #geraltcosplay #thewitcher3wildhunt #цири #witchercosplay #gwent #cosplayphotography #videogamecosplay #witcherseries
