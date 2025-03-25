Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Finally Receives a Release Window

After numerous delays, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is finally giving fans a release date window later in 2025. Many had begun to give up hope after it seemed the game was stuck in development hell. Marco Behrmann, the Executive Vice President of World of Darkness, has now sat down to deliver this news to fans, revealing Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is finished and the team is focusing on fixing and polishing the game.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is targeting an October 2025 release, which is fitting considering the theme of the game. This release window was announced in a game update video, which showcased a brief glimpse of gameplay, expanding on the previous gameplay seen during a developer diary.

While many are excited at an actual Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release window, an almost equal number are reluctant to take this at face value. In all fairness, the title has seen delay after delay and even a development reboot. The last known release date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was the first half of 2025, but this has been pushed back to the second half.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 takes place in modern-day Seattle during a power vacuum in the vampire court. Players will take on the role of a recently awakened Elder Vampire thrust into the midst of this potential war. Players must navigate this situation while also maintaining the accords and laws of the Masquerade. Breaking these not only alerts humanity to your presence, but causes consequences from the other Vampires.

Unlike the previous Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, players will play a predefined character instead of the customizable character seen in the first game. However, this is more in line with Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, in which players followed a story with Christof Romuald.

It remains to be seen whether The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive stick to this October 2025 release date. If what Behrmann says is true, development is finished and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 simply needs to be touched up to the developer’s standards.

The Vampire: The Masquerade IP is a popular one, featuring an in-depth world controlled largely by different clans of Vampires. With multiple video games, graphic novels, books, and, of course, the tabletop role-playing game, there are numerous ways to enjoy the franchise.