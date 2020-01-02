Netflix Fan Creates The Best Witcher Drinking Game Guaranteed To Get You Drunk

The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of other excuses to get together for some drinks; after all, the weekend is nearly here, already! Drinking games are always a great way to pass the time with friends, and Reddit user weareallmadhere9 has come up with a very clever one for those watching Netflix‘s The Witcher. The game pulls in a number of popular moments from the show, and the result should be a good time for fans. Of course, it might be a better idea for watchers to do this on a second viewing, because there’s a pretty good chance the game will get viewers quite inebriated!

User weareallmadhere9 is quick to point out that the list is only meant to be a first draft, and many Reddit users have chimed in with recommendations of their own. One of the more popular suggestions among users is when the word “destiny” is uttered in an episode. The post has a 98% Upvoted status as of this writing, so users are clearly taken with the concept!

Perhaps the most amusing part of the game is how it incorporates some of the most talked about moments from the series. The presence of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” on the list is completely unsurprising given how quickly the song has become a pop culture sensation, but Geralt’s frequent use of “hmm” has been the subject of some good-natured humor among fans of the show, so its presence is also to be expected; in fact, it might even be the most dangerous part of the game!

In Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia is a witcher, a genetically enhanced monster slayer. Throughout the series, Geralt takes down a number of creatures, which should give watchers plenty of reasons to drink. Geralt’s fate is forever changed after the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard. After escaping the invasion, Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt’s former lover, kicking off the show’s main narrative.

