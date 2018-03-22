Bethesda Hosting Community Event At PAX East, Giving Away Custom Wolfenstein Nintendo Switch System

If you’re headed to PAX East in a couple of weeks (like I am), you’ll want to take note of a special community event that Bethesda will be hosting alongside the big event.

The company announced its plans in a blog post earlier today. Along with having presence on the show floor (with several playable games), it’s also hosting Bethesda Play Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 7, right next door at Laugh Boston inside the Westin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event takes place from 1:30 PM to 9:00 PM, and gives fans the opportunity to chat with developers and community teams, as well as fellow players. It’ll also be the place to get your hands on several of the company’s games, including, for the first time, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch, which arrives this summer. And, no, you don’t need a PAX East badge to get in.

Bethesda Play Day will also host several panels, revolving around Quake Champions and the newly announced Elder Scrolls Online expansion, Summerset.

But best of all, those in attendance will have the chance to win some really cool swag. These include t-shirts, Elder Scrolls Online gloves (handy in case Boston ends up being a frozen tundra again), and some limited edition systems. And one in particular has our attention.

As you can see above, Bethesda has created a custom Nintendo Switch system that’s inspired by the flight jacket worn by B.J. Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and one lucky fan will be able to take it home. In addition, Bethesda will also give away custom-designed PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X Elder Scrolls systems, along with an Elder Scrolls: Legends 128gb iPad and a pair of Astro A50’s. So you could walk away with some cool stuff by attending the event.

Bethesda has noted that space for the event will be limited, so “make sure you get there early!” It’s a good opportunity to meet up with the avid communities for Quake Champions and Elder Scrolls, and talk up your Wolfenstein game on the Nintendo Switch. I’ll be stopping by for sure. After all, I want that Switch system, and I know a lot of you do, too.

PAX East takes place at the Boston Convention Center from April 5-8.