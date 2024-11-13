2-for-1 Bethesda Deal Makes 2 Games Less Than $6 for 24 Hours Only

Bethesda Softworks might be one of the most acclaimed companies in all of gaming, with a huge catalog of beloved games to its name. Two of the publisher’s games are available as part of a Double Pack through Fanatical, where they normally cost a combined $69.98. That’s not a terrible price for two games, but the deal has gotten a lot sweeter. Fanatical has slashed the price by 92%, bringing the games down to just $5.49. That’s a heck of a lot better than almost $70, and should be the perfect incentive for anyone curious to check out either game. Readers interested in claiming the deal can do so right here.

It should be noted that this is a very limited time offer, and will only be available for 24 hours. Fanatical has had a lot of similar deals lately, with a recent discount on Resident Evil 4, and a bundle of Star Wars games for $13. The window on these discounts is very short, but it can be really rewarding, allowing fans to build up their game libraries for pretty cheap. It remains to be seen what Fanatical will discount next, but the last few weeks have been pretty strong!

First-Person combat in Rage 2

Released in 2017, Prey was developed by Arkane Austin. That studio is currently developing a game based on Marvel’s Blade. Fans that are eagerly awaiting that new game can use this opportunity to see what the studio is capable of. The game is a first-person shooter, but it blends in elements from several different genres, including survival horror and Metroidvania. As the game’s name implies, players find themselves hunted in the game by aliens known as the Typhon, who have attacked and invaded the Talos I space station. Following its release, Prey was nominated for several awards, and won Best Narrative at the Italian Video Game Awards in 2018.

Rage 2 is also a first-person shooter, this one featuring an open world to explore. The setting for the game is completely different from Prey, taking place in a post-apocalyptic world devastated following the collision of an asteroid. The world can be explored with a number of different vehicles that can be found, and vehicular combat plays a role in the gameplay. Unfortunately, many players found that this aspect of Rage 2 needed some extra polish, but those that buy the Fanatical bundle can try it and judge for themselves.

Thematically, Prey and Rage 2 are pretty different, but that variety should make this deal a little more appealing. The entry cost is pretty small, and these types of discounts are a great way to experience a game that you might not have otherwise!

Do you plan on taking advantage of this Fanatical deal while it's live? Have you been looking for a good discount on Rage 2 or Prey?