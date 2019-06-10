How to Watch Bethesda’s E3 Conference

Bethesda is the next big company that’s getting ready to take the stage during E3, and its event is happening soon to show off more on DOOM Eternal and other projects. Compared to other conferences, there’s not as much known about Bethesda‘s plans, but with franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls in its library, there are quite a few possibilities when it comes to the games that’ll make appearances.

The big Bethesda show starts at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, and there are a couple of ways you’ll be able to watch it. You can tune into Bethesda’s Twitch channel, watch the stream live on Twitter, or just catch it through YouTube, the last of which is embedded below so that you’ll be right where you need to be. The pre-show begins at 5:15 p.m., but you can skip that and just pop in when the real show starts to see what Bethesda has planned.

DOOM Eternal is guaranteed to make an appearance, but that’s the only game that Bethesda has said for sure will be there. Games like The Elder Scrolls Online and Rage 2 are possible contenders for the spotlight as well, though many of Bethesda’s fans will be looking beyond these to the next Elder Scrolls project. Bethesda has said in the past though that it’s not planning on talking about The Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield during E3, so don’t get your hopes up for those games to make an appearance.

If you do choose to watch the stream through Twitch, you can use the Twitch Drops extension to get some in-game loot for three different Bethesda games. All of that loot can be found outlined below courtesy of Bethesda’s post that listed what’s up for grabs.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Watch the BE3 Showcase and earn five Ouroboros Crown Crates and a Clouded-Senche Leopard mount for ESO! Your five Ouroboros Crown Crates and Clouded-Senche Leopard will be delivered in game by June 19. There are two ways to qualify: PC/Mac players – On elderscrollsonline.com, link your ESO account on with your Twitch account, then log into Twitch on June 9 and watch the BE3 Showcase on the Bethesda Twitch channel. Xbox One & PlayStation 4 players – Log into ESO on June 9 between 3pm EDT and 11pm EDT and kill any one monster in the game.



RAGE 2

Get the exclusive Twitch Assault Rifle skin just for tuning into the Showcase on June 9. You’ll receive your skin during the week of E3.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Crush your opponents in style with the all-new, exclusive Ancestor Moth card back! Watch the Showcase on June 9 and you’ll receive your new card back during the week of E3.

Bethesda’s E3 showcase is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. PT.