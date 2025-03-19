Wolfenstein: Youngblood Is Free in Deal That Expires Shortly

The most recent game in the Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, is free to obtain in a deal that ends very soon. Unlike Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Youngblood was a bit more divisive when it arrived in 2019. The game, which centers around the daughters of the typical protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, was co-op in nature and, as such, introduced some mechanics and new gameplay formulas that weren’t as well-received. Luckily, for those who have remained interested in Wolfenstein: Youngblood but didn’t want to pay anything to try it out, an ongoing promotion can be taken advantage of for the next day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of Prime Gaming, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is now completely free to pick up for those who have an active Amazon Prime subscription. While this means that Youngblood isn’t outright “free” in the normal sense, it’s still easily accessible to tens of millions of people who are already Prime members. Best of all, this deal on Prime Gaming applies to both the Xbox and PC versions of the game. Traditionally, Prime Gaming only hands out PC codes for games, so this giveaway on Xbox is a departure from the norm.

At the time of this writing, Wolfenstein: Youngblood has been free on Prime Gaming for the better part of the last month. What makes it notable now, though, is that this promo won’t last much longer. Specifically, Youngblood will be exiting Prime Gaming tomorrow at the end of March 20th. After this time, the game will no longer be available and will instead have to be purchased like normal. As such, if you want to get it for nothing at all, you’ll want to act fast.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Play video

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure.

Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.”