One of the Best Bethesda Games on Sale for Just $2.69

One of the best Bethesda games in its history is currently on sale for less than $3 for a limited time. While Bethesda is best known for the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series, it is also behind games and series such as Dishonored, Rage, DOOM, Quake, Prey, Wolfenstein, Starfield, and The Evil Within. The point is, it has an extensive catalog, and one of the very best games in this extensive is so cheap right now it might as well be free. More specifically, right now, 2016 PC, PS4, and Xbox Game game, Dishonored 2, is on sale for less than $3.

The new deal comes the way of Fanatical, which means the deal is limited to Steam. And in this case, set to expire soon. The deal gives Steam users the chance to score a massive 91 percent off on the critically-acclaimed Bethesda game, but only until August 17. After this, Dishonored 2 will revert back to its normal price point

Other Bethesda Games Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

Dishonored – $2.24 (Steam)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $5.39 (Steam)

DOOM 64 – $1.79 (Steam)

DOOM 3 – $3.59 (Steam)

Fallout 3 – $2.24 (Steam)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – $5.99 (Steam)

Fallout: New Vegas – $4.49 (Steam)

Fallout 4 – $7.19 (Steam)

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel – $2.24 (Steam)

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game – $2.24 (Steam)

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game – $2.24 (Steam)

Prey – $6.00 (Steam)

Quake – $3.59 (Steam)

Quake 2 – $3.59 (Steam)

Quake 3 Arena – $5.39 (Steam)

Quake 4 – $4.49 (Steam)

Rage – $3.59 (Steam)

Rage – $7.19 (Steam)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition – $3.39 (Steam)

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard – $2.15 (Steam)

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire – $2.15 (Steam)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition – $5.39 (Steam)

The Evil Within – $4.49 (Steam) ($4.99 on PlayStation Store)

The Evil Within 2 – $7.19 (Steam)

Wolfenstein 3D – $1.34 (Steam)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $5.39 (Steam)

Wolfenstein: The New Order – $4.49 (Steam) ($4.99 on PlayStation Store)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $4.49 (Steam) ($4.99 on PlayStation Store)

Cheapest Dishonored 2 Has Ever Been

Dishonored 2 has been out for almost a decade, yet it has never been cheaper than this. And considering the discount is a whopping 91 percent, we don’t expect it to be cheaper than this, and if it ever does happen, it won’t be much cheaper.

Dishonored 2, meanwhile, is an absolute steal for $2.69. This is a game — specifically an action-adventure game — that boasts an 88 on Metacritic and won its genre category at The Game Awards that year. To this end, it is not just one of the best modern Bethesda games, but one of the best games of 2016, full stop. And for less than $3, Steam users are getting a game that offers nearly 50 hours of total content. It is worth noting though that Dishonored 2 ties pretty heavily into the first game, narrative wise. It is not a must that the first game be played to enjoy the second, but they are indeed connected.