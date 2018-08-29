Bethesda Hosting Gameplay Days During PAX West This Weekend

PAX West isn’t the only place that you can show your gaming love this weekend in Seattle, as Bethesda has announced plans for a special fan event that’s taking place right down the street.

Bethesda Gameplay Days will take place on August 31 and September 1 at the Hard Core Cafe over on 116 Pike Street, running from 1:30-9:00 PM on both days.

The company will be hosting a number of playable demos that fans will be able to get their hands on. For the first time, the Murkmire expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online will be available; and you’ll also be able to check out Rage 2 if you somehow missed out on its previous E3 demo. The mobile game The Elder Scrolls Blades will also be readily available for fans, as well as Prey: Mooncrash, Quake Champions and The Elder Scrolls Legends.

Those who are at the event will also be eligible to win a number of community prizes. No word yet if another one of those spiffy Wolfenstein II Nintendo Switch systems will be up for grabs, but you should be able to grab something cool if you attend.

Not going to PAX West? Not to worry. Bethesda will also be hosting a number of live-streams over those two days, including community livestreams for Prey and Rage 2. Check out the schedule below.

Friday August 31

2:30 PM- Prey Community Livestream

4:00 PM- The Elder Scrolls Online Community Livestream

5:30 PM- Quake Champions Community Livestream

Saturday September 1

2:30 PM- The Elder Scrolls Legends Community Livestream

4:00 PM- Rage 2 Community Livestream

During these live-streams, fans will be eligible to win additional prizes, though they haven’t been fully disclosed yet. The stream will be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube and Mixer.

So if you’re in Seattle this weekend (or even if you’re not), Bethesda’s event looks like it’ll be a lot of fun…though we do wish that Fallout 76 had something going on during it. Sigh.

Oh, and if you are going, make sure to check out the Rage 2 demo. We previously went hands-on with it back at QuakeCon and found it to be one hell of a thrill ride.