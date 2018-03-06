Beyond Skyrim Mod Shows Off Stunning Morrowind With New Trailer

Tamriel is one of those places that you can’t help but to miss when you’ve been away too long. Whether Skyrim has captured your heart, or you’re remaining true to the older titles – there’s a lot to love about the fantastical world the Elder Scrolls franchise has brought us. That’s probably why there are so many mods out there recreating various parts of this franchise since its inception. One of the ones that we think is actually really cool is the Beyond Skyrim mod and the Morrowind reveal above is why.

According to the project’s official description:

“Venture to Morrowind, a vast and alien land that has suffered greatly at the hands of fate. Lose yourself in the complicated politics of the plotting Houses of the Dunmer, discover the strange and beautiful life that makes its home in the east, or uncover the secret histories that lie beneath the ash. Rediscover the lands of the east, reimagined and rebuilt in the 4th Era by a passionate and dedicated modding team.

“Beyond Skyrim is many things – it has been described as a mod, a community, a framework, a family of projects, and a support group. All of these are arguably true. We provide a place where Skyrim modders can meet each other, work together and exchange the fruits of their experience. We are organised into several autonomous teams, but we all have one final goal in common – to create a series of mods which will fit together into one seamless experience for our end users, allowing them to travel through all of Tamriel.”

Their overall mission is to recreate all of Tamriel one piece at a time. That being said, they aren’t skimping quality for quantity, which is exactly why there isn’t a set release date for when this ambitious project will be 100% completed. They are even adding the city of Bruma and boasting over 24,000 lines of additional voice acting.

They have Cyrodiil, and now the first teaser of Morrowind is above. We can’t wait to see more, the teaser looks absolutely glorious! For now, PC fans will have to get their fix with Beyond Skyrim: Bruma until we learn more about when we can dive back into Morrowind! To learn even more about the team and their goals, you can check out their official website here.