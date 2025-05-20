Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Beg Larian to Fix Major Patch 8 Bug

While plenty of exciting features were added to Baldur’s Gate 3 via the eighth official patch for the game, some players have been running into issues. One of the most frustrating reported bugs has been an optimization issue with radial menus, which are now hampering players across platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s eighth and final major patch included a slew of content for players to dive into, including new subclasses, a delightfully deep Photo Mode, and the long-awaited cross-platform multiplayer support. For the most part, fans have been enjoying the update, but there are been a few hiccups reported, and a recent hotfix announcement has left many begging for a fix.

BG3’s 32nd Hotfix Hasn’t Fixed Radial Menu Lag

In a social media post shared by the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account, the team at Larian announced that the 32nd hotfix is now live. This hotfix implemented fixes for issues with modding, crashes and performance, subclasses, crossplay, and several other bumps. The blog post linked in the social media post also lists some tips for those who are encountering snags.

Unfortunately, many players have taken to the comments to point out a much-needed fix for an optimization bug that was not listed in the hotfix notes. Many BG3 fans are currently experiencing an issue with radial menus, which are used to navigate on consoles and for anyone using a controller with a PC.

“On console, the Radial menu slows to a crawl in certain fights starting in Act 2 and continuing in Act 3. You go to select a spell or action and the performance just tanks. It’s really bad. This started with Patch 8, please fix this,” one player said of the issue.

Many players have reported issues specifically in late-game areas, with several pointing out that the lag becomes so intense that it crashes the game. The problems seem to be particularly bad for Xbox and PlayStation players, with another commenting, “In my PS5, the game freezes sometimes when I open the UI with actions (the game freezes, not the console)… And because of that, I need to close the game and lose my progression.”

At this time, Larian has not come out and addressed the issue with the radial menus or offered any solutions. Hopefully, it will be remedied in upcoming hotfixes, so players can continue their journey without the hiccups.