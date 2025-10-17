Big Halo News Coming on This Day at This Exact Time

Once an absolute staple of the shooter genre, the Halo franchise has had a tough few years lately. The most recent entry, Halo Infinite, released in 2021 and while it had its upsides, the game’s multiplayer was lackluster. Before that, Halo 5 also fell short of expectations thanks to a story that didn’t quite deliver. Naturally, fans have high hopes for whatever comes next in the beloved franchise to usher in a comeback. And after a teaser near the end of September, gamers have been looking ahead to a new Halo announcement sometime this month.

At the time, Halo Studios teased a big announcement at the Halo World Championship, which is slated for October 24th. The exact timing for this important reveal wasn’t revealed with that initial teaser. But now, we have the full schedule for the Halo World Championship, which means Halo fans have an exact time for when this big news will drop. If you’re curious about what Halo Studios has been working on, you’ll want to mark October 24th at 1 PM PDT on your calendar. And maybe block out a bit of time because this looks like one big announcement.

The Halo World Championship is a pretty big deal, marking the final event in the Halo Championship Series. This esports event has become a massive celebration of the Halo franchise. So, it makes perfect sense that the team working on a new Halo project would use this platform to reveal what’s next. And now that the schedule for the 2025 Halo World Championship is live, we know exactly when that new project will be revealed.

Mark your calendars – The Halo World Championship kicks off next Friday! 🌎🏆



📅 October 24-26#HaloWC pic.twitter.com/9msf5KfaoD — Halo Esports (@HCS) October 16, 2025

The Championship itself is a 3-day affair, starting on October 24th and running through the end of the weekend on October 26th. However, it looks like Halo Studios will kick the weekend off with a bang by finally revealing what they’ve been working on. The key details from the schedule are these two time slots:

October 24th at 1 PM PDT / 4 PM EDT : Halo Studios Project Update – Main Stage

: Halo Studios Project Update – Main Stage October 24th at 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EDT: Halo Studios Project Deep Dive – Community Stage

From the looks of it, we’re about to get 2 hours’ worth of a look at the next project from the Halo franchise. First, a general update on the Main Stage, followed by a deep dive on the Community Stage. Both events will be available to stream via Twitch and YouTube, but you will need to swap streams to tune into both.

So, what’s being revealed? We don’t actually know for sure, except that it’s whatever Halo Studios has been working on since Halo Infinite. Many rumors have suggested that the team could be working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved. That has many players expecting the remake will finally be unveiled in this presentation.

Image courtesy of Halo studios

The series will be celebrating a big anniversary next year, as Halo turns 25 in November 2026. A remake of the flagship title would certainly be a fitting way to celebrate. But despite a few teasers, this remake remains unconfirmed. That means it’s always possible that Halo Studios will surprise us and reveal something else entirely.

At any rate, Halo fans will want to tune into the Halo World Championship stream on October 24th at 1 PM PDT / 4 PM EDT. Hopefully, whatever gets unveiled will be an exciting return to form for the Halo franchise.

