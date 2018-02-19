Biomutant Gets a New Gameplay Teaser

THQ Nordic released a new gameplay teaser for the upcoming RPG Biomutant that previews some of the game’s martial arts-meets-mutants combat.

The action RPG that’s due to release sometime in 2018 from THQ Nordic combines a unique mix of mutants, shooting, hand-to-hand combat, and robotics, all of which are seen in the gameplay teaser. Players get the choice of saving the world where the revered Tree-of-Life is dying, or they can take the post-apocalyptic world down a completely different path.

A release date for Biomutant hasn’t been announced, but the game’s Steam page does offer more details on the game that’s due sometime this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT

The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations. Learning new Wushu combat forms through progression and learning from masters you’ll meet, will constantly add to your choices and make sure combat never gets old.

EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY

You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to physical mutations like mantis-claws and barbed tails, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.

NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING

You are totally free when crafting weapons. Mix and match parts to create your own unique 1H or 2H slash, crush and pierce melee weapons. Revolvers, rifles and shotguns and add modifications like cork-screws and battery-powered chainsaw modules to bio-contaminated sludge vials adding to your combat arsenal. There are even characters you’ll meet that’ll craft cool stuff for you, like bionic wings, a jump-pack and even let you modify your Automaton – the scrap-toy sidekick!

GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE

You are totally free when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but what type of gear you wear. Equip a gas-mask and an oxygen tank for exploring the Dead Zones, thermos-resistant clothes for venturing into cryonic areas or protective gear for taking on bio-contaminated creatures, the choice is up to you.

SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD

You are free to explore the world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon or area unique mounts. Explore the dying wildland, the tunnels and bunker networks of the underworld, and find your way up the mountains or out in the archipelago. There are lots of discoveries to be made, mysteries to unravel, creatures to confront and weird characters to meet in this vibrant and colorful world.

AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END