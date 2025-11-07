BioShock 4 Gets Promising Development Update

BioShock 4 is moving forward, thanks to a promising update. The BioShock franchise has consistently produced fantastic games, expanding the lore to impressively high levels. The first game launched in 2007, and as of writing, there have been criminally few releases. The last was BioShock: The Collection in 2016, featuring updates to the existing games. The last time a new BioShock title arrived was in 2013 with BioShock Infinite, so fans have been waiting for a long time to continue their exploration of the game’s unique universe. Fortunately, a recent update suggests the next mainline title is on its way.

During a Q&A session during Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2026 fiscal earnings call, held on November 6, 2025, the company welcomed industry veteran Rod Ferguson to take the lead on BioShock 4. The call explained Ferguson’s previous history with BioShock Infinite, as well as his work on the Diablo and Gears of War franchises. As the new head of one of the company’s biggest games, BioShock 4 looks to be in good hands. According to comments made during the Q&A, it’s believed that the next entry will exceed consumers’ expectations, which are admittedly high.

BioShock 4 Is Moving Forward With an Industry Veteran at the Helm

News of the new BioShock game emerged in July 2025, which was already more than a decade after Infinite was released, so anticipation had been building for years. The game was already in development at the time, but that news update suggested that BioShock 4 was mired in Development Hell, thanks to the removal of some studio heads. Fortunately, the Q2 call seems to have righted the ship. Ferguson’s experience in the franchise and elsewhere suggests the game is back in full development and moving forward with a lot of new and exciting elements packed into it.

Of course, like any AAA project in development for years, not much is known about what the game might entail. Some leaks suggest it will take place in Antarctica, while others indicate a different location. Truly, only the people working on BioShock 4 know for sure, and they’re not about to spill the beans. It’s also unclear as to when the game might arrive, and seeing as a new head was just appointed, it’s likely going to be years before fans can return to the franchise’s world to explore strange and unusual sights while fighting off frightening enemies.

Previous updates indicated that BioShock 4 might not arrive until 2027, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point. News of a failed review of an early development build led to several aspects of the game being redesigned, so it’s a continuous process that’s likely to see fluctuations as the title heads toward its eventual release. 2K has handled the franchise well up to this point, and the company isn’t in the habit of releasing games before they’re ready. On the one hand, this means we’ll get an excellent game for the franchise, while on the other hand, it means having to wait longer than most gamers would prefer.

