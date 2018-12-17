Exclusive Preview of ‘Anthem’s’ New Comic Mini-Series, Issue #2

BioWare has been revealing more and more about their upcoming open-world Anthem adventure dropping next year, and it’s clear to see that the studio’s newest IP has a lot of history to shift through. That’s where this new comic series from Dark Horse comes in and we’ve got your first look at the second issue!

The brand new adventure will be a three-issue comic miniseries that will serve as a prequel to the main game coming out in February of next year. We also have the first look at what’s to come with the reveal of the action-packed cover for issue #2 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Horse tells us, “Haunted by the death of her grandmother and distraught from losing her position as a Sentinel—the protectors of the only home she’s ever known—Jani finds solace in stealing a Javelin exosuit and running away from Fort Tarsis. Her impulses lead her to the jungle, where a menacing threat awaits her.”

With writers Mac Walters (Mass Effect: Foundation) and Alexander Freed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) at the helm as the new series’ writers alongside artist Eduardo Francisco (Infinite Crisis: Fight for the Multiverse), the newest narrative will follow a young boy named Kismet. According to the publisher, he was rescued during an ambush by Yarrow, who is one of the Freelancers suited up in those epic javelins seen in-game. Suddenly orphaned, the new comic series will follow both he and his adoptive sister Jani in a fight for a better future both for themselves and humanity.

The second issue is slated to release on March 20, 2019 giving players a full month with the game prior to continuing on this historical adventure. The incredible prequel will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game itself according to BioWare:

“Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”