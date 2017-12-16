BioWare’s Anthem Coming To VR? These Pictures Point To The Possibility

Electronic Arts made it pretty clear that they were investing in Anthem, their upcoming multiplayer action RPG, for the long haul. With the plans in place to make this a decade-long franchise, and VR capabilities continuing to become more popular – and more accessible, it’s not surprising that a virtual reality experience could be in the works for the upcoming title.

One key picture tales an entire story at one fateful BioWare part night. The snapshots come courtesy of BioWare Writer Jay Watamaniuk, best known for his work on Mass Effect 3 and Mass Effect Andromeda, when he took to Twitter to show off his party skills. Though there is a lot going on in the images shared, there was one thing that immediately drew the eye of some: “Anthem VR.”

In case you can’t see it:

Is it out of the realm of possibility that Anthem could be seeing a VR adaptation? Absolutely not. That being said, this was an industry only party that was solely set for team members of BioWare – so it’s very possible that this was something uniquely designed specifically with this party in mind. We’re thinking the latter is most likely, though there’s no official confirmation or denial from the team as of yet. Maybe we’ll see something along these lines for all interested fans in the future – it all depends on how the reception of the latest action RPG is received upon launch.

With EA being very bold in their claim on the gaming market, and wanting to be more aggressive when it comes to competition – we could very well see this a reality. Only time will tell, but until we have official confirmation we at least know that Anthem is slated for a Fall of 2018 release for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.